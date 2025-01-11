65-Year-Old Karnataka Man's Body Recovered From Ganga In Varanasi

Varanasi: The body of a 65-year-old man from Karnataka was recovered from the Ganga River near Tulsi Ghat in Varanasi. The incident took place under the Bhelupur police station area limits on Saturday. The family was notified after his body was discovered by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team.

According to police officials, the deceased, identified as Srinivasan, a resident of Nehru Nagar Colony Vilam, Karnataka, had been staying at a hotel in Bhelupur for the past several days. He had travelled to Varanasi to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Police said that during his stay, he kept in regular contact with his family, but on the day of the incident, he sent a message saying, "I am going to dedicate myself to the Ganga."

The family, concerned after losing contact with him, contacted the Bhelupur police. Siddharth, his son, reported that his father's phone had been switched off after he sent the message. Upon receiving this information, the police immediately launched a search operation and tracked the mobile phone's location to Assi Ghat here.

Following the lead, the police, in coordination with divers and the NDRF team, initiated a search. The efforts led to the recovery of Srinivasan's body from near Tulsi Ghat. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination.

Bhelupur police Station Chief, Pankaj, confirmed the development, stating that the police acted promptly after receiving the call from the family and located the deceased's body. "Srinivasan's family has been informed of the incident, and further investigations are underway," Pankaj said.