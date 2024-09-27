ATM Theft Gang Busted: Tamil Nadu Police Arrest Six, Kill One Suspect In Encounter

Namakkal (Tamil Nadu): Police shot dead a man accused in an ATM heist case in the neighbouring state of Kerala after he refused to stop a container lorry allegedly containing looted cash and weapons.

The incident took place in Komarapalayam town in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district during a high-speed chase by police. Six other suspects in the theft case were arrested after the confrontation.

On Friday, police received a tipoff about the suspected lorry after it hit another vehicle. Following this, a team led by Namakkal Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Khanna, started chasing the vehicle.

When the police tried to intercept it, the gang refused to stop after repeated appeals instead they allegedly fired at the police party injuring two officers Inspector Thavamani and Sub-Inspector Ranjith. This forced police to retaliate leading to an encounter in which one suspect was killed after being hit by a bullet.

Police said the initial preliminary investigation revealed that the robbers belonged to Haryana or Rajasthan and were involved in multiple thefts. They are also investigating their role in the robbery of three State Bank of India ATMs in which they robbed over Rs 65 lakhs.

Meanwhile, police released a video showing a car and an ATM inside the container.