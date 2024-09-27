ETV Bharat / state

ATM Theft Gang Busted: Tamil Nadu Police Arrest Six, Kill One Suspect In Encounter

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 50 minutes ago

Tamil Police shot dead a suspected robber and arrested six others after hours of high-speed chase. The incident unfolded in Kumarapalayam, Namakkal district, where police seized the lorry and a car, suspecting the gang to be involved in an ATM heist in Thrissur district of neighbouring.

Suspected truck
Suspected truck (Special arrangement)

Namakkal (Tamil Nadu): Police shot dead a man accused in an ATM heist case in the neighbouring state of Kerala after he refused to stop a container lorry allegedly containing looted cash and weapons.

The incident took place in Komarapalayam town in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district during a high-speed chase by police. Six other suspects in the theft case were arrested after the confrontation.

On Friday, police received a tipoff about the suspected lorry after it hit another vehicle. Following this, a team led by Namakkal Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Khanna, started chasing the vehicle.

When the police tried to intercept it, the gang refused to stop after repeated appeals instead they allegedly fired at the police party injuring two officers Inspector Thavamani and Sub-Inspector Ranjith. This forced police to retaliate leading to an encounter in which one suspect was killed after being hit by a bullet.

Police said the initial preliminary investigation revealed that the robbers belonged to Haryana or Rajasthan and were involved in multiple thefts. They are also investigating their role in the robbery of three State Bank of India ATMs in which they robbed over Rs 65 lakhs.

Meanwhile, police released a video showing a car and an ATM inside the container.

Read More:

  1. 'Savdhaan India' Scriptwriter Booked After Wife Alleges Dowry Demand, Physical Abuse
  2. Chennai Port Heist: ₹35 Cr Worth Imported Dell Laptops Recovered, 6 Held

Namakkal (Tamil Nadu): Police shot dead a man accused in an ATM heist case in the neighbouring state of Kerala after he refused to stop a container lorry allegedly containing looted cash and weapons.

The incident took place in Komarapalayam town in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district during a high-speed chase by police. Six other suspects in the theft case were arrested after the confrontation.

On Friday, police received a tipoff about the suspected lorry after it hit another vehicle. Following this, a team led by Namakkal Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Khanna, started chasing the vehicle.

When the police tried to intercept it, the gang refused to stop after repeated appeals instead they allegedly fired at the police party injuring two officers Inspector Thavamani and Sub-Inspector Ranjith. This forced police to retaliate leading to an encounter in which one suspect was killed after being hit by a bullet.

Police said the initial preliminary investigation revealed that the robbers belonged to Haryana or Rajasthan and were involved in multiple thefts. They are also investigating their role in the robbery of three State Bank of India ATMs in which they robbed over Rs 65 lakhs.

Meanwhile, police released a video showing a car and an ATM inside the container.

Read More:

  1. 'Savdhaan India' Scriptwriter Booked After Wife Alleges Dowry Demand, Physical Abuse
  2. Chennai Port Heist: ₹35 Cr Worth Imported Dell Laptops Recovered, 6 Held

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TAMIL NADUATM HEIST CASETHRISSURATM HEIST SUSPECT KILLED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.