65 Jammu Bound Trains To Remain Suspended For Over 50 Days; Commuters Share Agony

Pathankot: Due to ongoing redevelopment of the Jammu railway station, at least 65 trains shall remain suspended to and from Jammu for the next 56 days, officials said on Wednesday. This includes the suspension of long-distance trains on several routes including Jammu-Patna and Indore-Udhampur.

Among the key trains that will remain suspended are the Shalimar Express between Jammu and Barmer (till March 6), diesel multiple units operating between Pathankot and Udhampur (till March 6), Archana Express between Jammu and Patna (till March 5) and the Indore-Udhampur weekly train (till March 5).

The passengers were understandably upset by the decision of the railways. Those travelling to Jammu and Kashmir encountered difficulties during their journey. ETV Bharat spoke to some of the passengers who were heading to visit Vaishno Devi Mata. Due to train cancellations, they were dropped off at the Pathankot Chakki Bank station. This has made their travel plans more challenging, as taking a bus to reach their destination is much costlier. The buses charge up to Rs 400 per passenger which is deemed quite expensive.