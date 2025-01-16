ETV Bharat / state

65 Jammu Bound Trains To Remain Suspended For Over 50 Days; Commuters Share Agony

Those travelling to Jammu and Kashmir encountered difficulties due to cancellations during their journey.

65 Jammu Bound Trains To Remain Suspended For Over 50 Days; Commuters Share Agony
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 2:05 PM IST

Pathankot: Due to ongoing redevelopment of the Jammu railway station, at least 65 trains shall remain suspended to and from Jammu for the next 56 days, officials said on Wednesday. This includes the suspension of long-distance trains on several routes including Jammu-Patna and Indore-Udhampur.

Among the key trains that will remain suspended are the Shalimar Express between Jammu and Barmer (till March 6), diesel multiple units operating between Pathankot and Udhampur (till March 6), Archana Express between Jammu and Patna (till March 5) and the Indore-Udhampur weekly train (till March 5).

The passengers were understandably upset by the decision of the railways. Those travelling to Jammu and Kashmir encountered difficulties during their journey. ETV Bharat spoke to some of the passengers who were heading to visit Vaishno Devi Mata. Due to train cancellations, they were dropped off at the Pathankot Chakki Bank station. This has made their travel plans more challenging, as taking a bus to reach their destination is much costlier. The buses charge up to Rs 400 per passenger which is deemed quite expensive.

Pathankot: Due to ongoing redevelopment of the Jammu railway station, at least 65 trains shall remain suspended to and from Jammu for the next 56 days, officials said on Wednesday. This includes the suspension of long-distance trains on several routes including Jammu-Patna and Indore-Udhampur.

Among the key trains that will remain suspended are the Shalimar Express between Jammu and Barmer (till March 6), diesel multiple units operating between Pathankot and Udhampur (till March 6), Archana Express between Jammu and Patna (till March 5) and the Indore-Udhampur weekly train (till March 5).

The passengers were understandably upset by the decision of the railways. Those travelling to Jammu and Kashmir encountered difficulties during their journey. ETV Bharat spoke to some of the passengers who were heading to visit Vaishno Devi Mata. Due to train cancellations, they were dropped off at the Pathankot Chakki Bank station. This has made their travel plans more challenging, as taking a bus to reach their destination is much costlier. The buses charge up to Rs 400 per passenger which is deemed quite expensive.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAMMU DIVISION RAILWAYJAMMU RAILWAY STATIONTRAIN CANCELLATION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.