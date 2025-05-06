Indomitable At 63: Karnataka Woman Passes SSLC Exam In Her Very First Attempt

Shivamogga: In an inspirational story of grit and determination, a 63-year-old woman from Karnataka's Shivamogga district has passed the Secondary School Leaving Certificate(SSLC) exam, the results of which were declared recently in her very first attempt.

Pramila Bhatta, wife of Prashant Nayak, a resident of AK Road in Shivamogga, has proved that age is just a number for learning and any goal is small if you are determined to achieve it. Pramila wrote the SSLC exam held in 2024-25 and passed in her very first attempt. She has a son, who is an employee of a private company in Singapore and a daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.

Passion For Studying

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Pramila while reflecting on her rare feat said coming from a small village, she couldn't study after marrying at an early age.

“Even after marriage, I wanted to study. But after having children, I couldn't study while children were studying. But I still had the desire to study. This time, I wrote the 10th standard exam and passed. I am very happy. My husband Prashant has supported me. He used to take me to tuition in the morning and evening. He ate at the hotel and supported my studies," she shared.

Pramila had shared her passion for studying at her brother-in-law's grandson's Upanayana program. "I must write the exam and get a marks sheet," she had said at the time. Pramila said that she went for tuition along with their brother-in-law's grandson and wrote the exam and passed it by securing 44.16% marks.

Ganesh Y, the field education officer of Tirthahalli, while hailing Pramila's passion for studying, said, "The fact that Pramila wrote the SSLC exam at this age shows her enthusiasm for life. By succeeding in the exam in her very first attempt, she has become a role model for others."