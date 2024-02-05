63 Prisoners in Lucknow Jail Are HIV Positive: Officials

Lucknow: As many as 63 prisoners lodged in the Lucknow district jail are patients of HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) and are being treated, officials said on Monday. Speaking to PTI, Director General of Prisons S N Sabat on Monday said, "No prisoner has died due to HIV infection in the District Jail Lucknow in the last five years."

"We check HIV infected people from time to time in all the jails of Uttar Pradesh. Not a single person has become HIV infected after being admitted in the Lucknow jail. They were already infected. Most of the affected prisoners were infected due to drug abuse," Sabat said. Lucknow district jail authorities said as on January 1, 2023, a total of 47 prisoners detained in the jail were found to be HIV-infected.

Due to non-availability of HIV testing kits from September, 2023, HIV testing was not held at the district jail for three months, the officials said. When the inmates were tested for HIV in a health camp held on December 3, as many as 36 of them were found to be HIV infected. A a total of 20 infected prisoners were released meanwhile, they said.

Currently, a total of 63 prisoners are suffering from HIV and are being treated. Most of these are drug addicts who used to take various types of drugs through syringes before getting jailed, the officials said. "No prisoner has been infected with HIV after entering the jail. All the prisoners are getting regular treatment from the HIV centre," Jailor of Lucknow District Jail Hrithik Priyadarshi told PTI.

Priyadarshi said all these patients are being treated at King George Medical University and ARP Centre. They are given regular counselling. Apart from this, nutritious food is also given to them, he added.