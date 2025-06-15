ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Delegation Stranded In Georgia Amid Iran-Israel Conflict; Urges For Govt Intervention

File image of the Rajasthan delegation in Georgia (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 15, 2025 at 11:45 AM IST

Jaipur: Amid the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, several countries have suspended international flights due to heightened security concerns. This disruption has left many Indian citizens stranded abroad, including 61 people who were part of a delegation attending a professional event in Tbilisi, Georgia.

These individuals, mostly Chartered Accountants (CAs) and their families, were attending a Residential Refresher Course organised by the Rajasthan Tax Consultants Association. CA Bhavik Bhatia of Jaisalmer, accompanied by his wife and child, is among those stranded. He has made a public plea to the Indian government for evacuation through a video message sent from Georgia.

Bhavik also tweeted directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, and other officials seeking urgent assistance. Although there is currently no war-like situation in Georgia, the group remains anxious due to the geopolitical tension and flight disruptions.

Originally, the group was scheduled to return to Jaipur via Sharjah on June 13, with their flight expected to land on June 14 at 4:45 AM. However, flight operations were suspended amid the ongoing conflict, leaving all 61 Rajasthanis stranded in Georgia.

Rajasthan Tax Consultants Association President Ratan Goyal, speaking to the media, confirmed the situation and appealed to both the Indian government and Rajasthan state authorities to intervene and ensure the safe return of all members.

He emphasised that while everyone is currently safe and accommodated in a hotel, they are eager to return home due to growing concerns over the regional conflict. Meanwhile, Bhavik’s father, Pramod Bhatia, expressed deep worry and urged the government to facilitate the safe evacuation of his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson at the earliest.

