After 61 Arrests In 55 Days, Tamil Nadu Fishermen Launch Indefinite Strike Protesting Sri Lankan Navy's Actions

Ramanathapuram: Fishermen from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu launched an indefinite strike on Monday, demanding an end to "repeated violations" by the Sri Lankan Navy. This comes a day after seven fishermen were arrested from North Mannar and taken to the Mannar Naval Camp in Sri Lanka.
The agitating fishermen have alleged that the Sri Lankan Navy has been illegally arresting the fishermen, cutting their fishing nets, and seizing their motorboats in mid-sea, claiming that they are fishing across the maritime border.
The arrest of the fishermen and confiscation of their boats has badly affected the livelihoods of fishing families, many of whom are already struggling. The fishing community has repeatedly appealed to the central and state governments to take urgent steps and stop what they called the "anarchy" of the Sri Lankan Navy.
With frequent arrests over the last few days, they have urged government to initiate measures to improve the welfare of the fishermen and ensure their safety.
In the last 55 days (till Aug 9), as many as 61 fishermen from Rameswaram have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing. Chief Minister MK Stalin also had expressed concerns recently stating that 237 fishing boats and 80 fishermen are in the custody of Sri Lankan authorities.
In protest, the Rameswaram fishermen have begun an indefinite continuous strike, demanding immediate release of the arrested fishermen and firm action to stop such incidents. The decision to go on strike was taken at an emergency meeting held at the Rameswaram fishing port today (Aug 11).
Fishermen have also warned of severe consequences if no action is taken soon. As per sources, it was decided in the meeting that they would hold a hunger strike on August 15, followed by a rail-roko protest on August 19, if the arrested fishermen are not released.
They have also announced that they will participate in the protest with their families, and a separate strike will be held in Thangachimadam tomorrow (August 12).
Due to the ongoing strike, over 600 fishing boats have been currently anchored on the shore in Rameswaram. The protest has also impacted business, with an estimated loss of Rs one crore in daily foreign exchange trade.
