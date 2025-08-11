ETV Bharat / state

After 61 Arrests In 55 Days, Tamil Nadu Fishermen Launch Indefinite Strike Protesting Sri Lankan Navy's Actions

More than 600 fishing boats have been currently anchored on the shore in Rameswaram. ( ETV Bharat )

Ramanathapuram: Fishermen from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu launched an indefinite strike on Monday, demanding an end to "repeated violations" by the Sri Lankan Navy. This comes a day after seven fishermen were arrested from North Mannar and taken to the Mannar Naval Camp in Sri Lanka.

The agitating fishermen have alleged that the Sri Lankan Navy has been illegally arresting the fishermen, cutting their fishing nets, and seizing their motorboats in mid-sea, claiming that they are fishing across the maritime border.

The arrest of the fishermen and confiscation of their boats has badly affected the livelihoods of fishing families, many of whom are already struggling. The fishing community has repeatedly appealed to the central and state governments to take urgent steps and stop what they called the "anarchy" of the Sri Lankan Navy.

With frequent arrests over the last few days, they have urged government to initiate measures to improve the welfare of the fishermen and ensure their safety.

In the last 55 days (till Aug 9), as many as 61 fishermen from Rameswaram have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing. Chief Minister MK Stalin also had expressed concerns recently stating that 237 fishing boats and 80 fishermen are in the custody of Sri Lankan authorities.