6,000-Year-Old Jewellery-Making Stones Unearthed In Tamil Nadu Excavation Site

Virudhunagar: Nearly 6000-year-old stones used for making jewellery and hunting tools were found during the third phase of excavation in Vijayakarisalkulam near Vembakottai in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district.

The excavations are underway since June 18. According to excavation director Ponnusamy, over 2,800 artifacts, including gold and copper coins, broken terracotta figurines, chess pieces, glass beads and circular tokens, have been unearthed so far.

Recently, jasper and sard stones, typically used in making ancient jewellery were discovered from a newly excavated pit. These stones are estimated to be 6,000 years old, Ponnusamy said adding that these stones were also used as raw materials for making hunting tools by people in the Neolithic period. He emphasised that the stones are no longer in use today.

Announcing these discoveries on his social media handle, Tamil Nadu minister for finance and archaeology, Thangam Thennarasu, highlighted that jasper and sard stones that were used for making ornaments and hunting tools 6000 years ago were found from the excavation site.

He also quoted a line from the ancient Tamil poetic work 'Kalithokai', 'Sura eru ezhuthiya modhiram thottaal' (She touched the ring with the inscription of a shark), that illustrates the ancient Tamil people's tradition of designing and wearing jewellery. He concluded that these findings confirm the design skills of the ancient Tamil people.

Earlier, two phases of excavation were conducted at Vijayakarisalkulam and the artifacts that were found have been displayed at an exhibition.