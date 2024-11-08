ETV Bharat / state

6,000-Year-Old Jewellery-Making Stones Unearthed In Tamil Nadu Excavation Site

Over 2,800 artifacts, including terracotta figurines, chess pieces, glass beads and stones for making jewellery and hunting tolls, were found from Vijayakarisalkulam excavation site.

6,000-Year-Old Jewellery-Making Stones Unearthed At Tamil Nadu Excavation Site
Excavation work underway (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 59 minutes ago

Virudhunagar: Nearly 6000-year-old stones used for making jewellery and hunting tools were found during the third phase of excavation in Vijayakarisalkulam near Vembakottai in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district.

The excavations are underway since June 18. According to excavation director Ponnusamy, over 2,800 artifacts, including gold and copper coins, broken terracotta figurines, chess pieces, glass beads and circular tokens, have been unearthed so far.

Recently, jasper and sard stones, typically used in making ancient jewellery were discovered from a newly excavated pit. These stones are estimated to be 6,000 years old, Ponnusamy said adding that these stones were also used as raw materials for making hunting tools by people in the Neolithic period. He emphasised that the stones are no longer in use today.

Announcing these discoveries on his social media handle, Tamil Nadu minister for finance and archaeology, Thangam Thennarasu, highlighted that jasper and sard stones that were used for making ornaments and hunting tools 6000 years ago were found from the excavation site.

He also quoted a line from the ancient Tamil poetic work 'Kalithokai', 'Sura eru ezhuthiya modhiram thottaal' (She touched the ring with the inscription of a shark), that illustrates the ancient Tamil people's tradition of designing and wearing jewellery. He concluded that these findings confirm the design skills of the ancient Tamil people.

Earlier, two phases of excavation were conducted at Vijayakarisalkulam and the artifacts that were found have been displayed at an exhibition.

Read more

  1. Hand Grenade Recovered While Digging Pond in Uttar Pradesh
  2. Evidence From Kushan to Mahabharata Era Found in Rajasthan's Deeg: ASI

Virudhunagar: Nearly 6000-year-old stones used for making jewellery and hunting tools were found during the third phase of excavation in Vijayakarisalkulam near Vembakottai in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district.

The excavations are underway since June 18. According to excavation director Ponnusamy, over 2,800 artifacts, including gold and copper coins, broken terracotta figurines, chess pieces, glass beads and circular tokens, have been unearthed so far.

Recently, jasper and sard stones, typically used in making ancient jewellery were discovered from a newly excavated pit. These stones are estimated to be 6,000 years old, Ponnusamy said adding that these stones were also used as raw materials for making hunting tools by people in the Neolithic period. He emphasised that the stones are no longer in use today.

Announcing these discoveries on his social media handle, Tamil Nadu minister for finance and archaeology, Thangam Thennarasu, highlighted that jasper and sard stones that were used for making ornaments and hunting tools 6000 years ago were found from the excavation site.

He also quoted a line from the ancient Tamil poetic work 'Kalithokai', 'Sura eru ezhuthiya modhiram thottaal' (She touched the ring with the inscription of a shark), that illustrates the ancient Tamil people's tradition of designing and wearing jewellery. He concluded that these findings confirm the design skills of the ancient Tamil people.

Earlier, two phases of excavation were conducted at Vijayakarisalkulam and the artifacts that were found have been displayed at an exhibition.

Read more

  1. Hand Grenade Recovered While Digging Pond in Uttar Pradesh
  2. Evidence From Kushan to Mahabharata Era Found in Rajasthan's Deeg: ASI
Last Updated : 59 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VIJAYAKARISALKULAM EXCAVATIONEXCAVATIONEXCAVATION IN VIJAYAKARISALKULAMTAMIL NADU EXCAVATION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.