600/600 In SSC: Kakinada Girl Tops Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results

Nehanjani studies at Bhashyam School and credited the school curriculum and her family for mental support. ( ETV Bharat )

Kakinada: A student from Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada has created history by scoring a perfect 600 out of 600 in the Andhra Pradesh SSC (Class 10) examinations.

Nehanjani, a student of Bhashyam School, secured the top rank in the state, becoming a symbol of academic excellence.

Reacting to her rare feat, Nehajani said, “I’m extremely happy to get 600 marks. This was possible only with God’s grace, the support of my school, and the sacrifices of my parents”. She credited the Bhashyam School curriculum and her family’s emotional and mental support for her success.

The Andhra Pradesh SSC topper dreams of joining IIT Bombay and eventually becoming an IAS officer.