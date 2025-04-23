600/600 In SSC: Kakinada Girl Tops Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results

Kakinada: A student from Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada has created history by scoring a perfect 600 out of 600 in the Andhra Pradesh SSC (Class 10) examinations.
Nehanjani, a student of Bhashyam School, secured the top rank in the state, becoming a symbol of academic excellence.
Reacting to her rare feat, Nehajani said, “I’m extremely happy to get 600 marks. This was possible only with God’s grace, the support of my school, and the sacrifices of my parents”. She credited the Bhashyam School curriculum and her family’s emotional and mental support for her success.
The Andhra Pradesh SSC topper dreams of joining IIT Bombay and eventually becoming an IAS officer.
Close behind her is Anita from Chaitanya School in Elamanchili, who scored 599 marks. Another remarkable achiever is Pavani Chandrika, a government school student from Oppicharla ZP High School in Palnadu district, who scored 598 marks. “I feel proud. My teachers and parents guided me a lot,” Pavani said.
This year’s AP SSC results recorded a pass percentage of 81.14%. Out of the 6,14,459 students who appeared, 4,98,585 cleared the exams, according to Minister Nara Lokesh. He congratulated all successful candidates.
Parvathypuram Manyam district topped the list with a pass rate of 93.90%, while Alluri Seetharama Raju district recorded the lowest. Among the students, 84.09% of girls passed, compared to 78.31% of boys. Impressively, 1,680 schools achieved a 100% pass rate. The supplementary exams will be conducted from May 19 to 28.
