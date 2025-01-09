ETV Bharat / state

60-Yr-Old Woman Detected With HMPV In Lucknow

Lucknow: A 60-year-old woman has been detected with Human Metapneumovirus (HMV) infection and admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district, doctors said on Thursday.

The woman, a resident of Cantt Assembly constituency, is presently undergoing treatment at Balrampur Hospital. She was initially taken to King George Medical University (KGMU) on Wednesday and after primary treatment, was referred to Balrampur Hospital.

Director of Balrampur Hospital Dr Sushil Prakash said the woman was tested positive for HMPV and is being treated.

Head of the Department of Respiratory Medicine, KGMU, Dr Suryakant, urged people not to be afraid of this virus but be vigilant. He said that children under 14 years, the elderly, pregnant and those with comorbidities are at higher risk of infection.