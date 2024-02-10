60-Yr-Old Man Electrocutes Wife to Death Suspecting Her Character in Haridwar, Held

60-Yr-Old Man Electrocutes Wife to Death Suspecting Her Character in Uttarakhand's Roorkee, Held

Police arrested a 60-year-old man for electrocuting his 52-year-old wife, who was sleeping beside him in Roorkee. The man suspected his wife's character because of which, the two would get into frequent quarrels.

Roorkee (Uttarakhand): A 60-year-old man was arrested for electrocuting his 52-year-old wife in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district.

Hamid (60) lived with his family in a rented room in Mangalore Kotwali area of Haridwar. He suspected his wife Khatoon (52) of having an illicit relationship and they had been arguing over it for several months.

According to police, at around 1 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, Hamid electrocuted his wife, who was asleep beside him, with a live wire. Hamid, Khatoon and their six-year-old daughter were sleeping in one room while the rest of his family members slept in the next room.

Next morning, Hamid's son, Mohammad Nadeem, reported his mother's death to police and accused his father for the crime. Meanwhile, Hamid had fled from the house.

Haridwar SSP Pramendra Dobal formed a special team to arrest the accused. Based on an informer's input, police arrested the accused from Landhora area and recovered the wire he had used for killing his wife.

During police interrogations it was revealed that the accused had trust issues with his wife resulting which, they used to fight with each other. "The woman had died due to electric shock and her husband is being interrogated. The accused has confessed that he was suspicious of his wife's character and this caused a conflict in their relationship," a senior officer of Haridwar police said.

