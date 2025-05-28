60-Year-Old Covid Patient Dies In Chennai, Health Dept Cites Existing Comorbidities

Chennai: A 60-year-old critically-ill patient reportedly died on the way to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) here, a day after he was tested positive for COVID-19, doctors said. The cause of the death of the man was chronic kidney failure and other co-morbidities, the office of the Director of Public Health said.

The sexagenarian from Maraimalai Nagar area of ​​Chennai was infected with COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at KK Nagar ESI Hospital. Later, as his condition deteriorated, the doctors there referred him to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai for further treatment. The patient died while being shifted to RGGGH.

A statement issued by the office of the Director of Public Health mentioned, "A 60-year-old male was referred from ESI, KK Nagar, Chennai as a case of Acute Gastroenteritis with severe Dehydration. He is a known case of Diabetes, Hypertension, chronic Kidney Failure stage-4. He was admitted to KK Nagar ESI Hospital after he complained of diarrhea on May 15, 2025. He was treated, diarrhea got settled and he continued on dialysis on alternate days for Renal failure."

"During his stay, he was tested COVID-19 positive on May 26. The next day, he was critical and referred to RGGGH. He was received in RGGGH at 7.30 PM. On arrival his carotid pulse was absent. He was declared dead subsequently," the statement read.

"On scrutinising the reports, it is ascertained that the cause of death is due to complications of Chronic Kidney failure along with other existing comorbidities and Covid was an accidental finding," added H&FW department in the official statement.

Also Read

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus