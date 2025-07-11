60 Nigerian Women At Core Of Hyderabad Drug Racket, Courier Network Under Scanner

Hyderabad: Days after a major drug racket bust in upscale pubs and restaurants here in Telangana, fresh details pointed to the involvement of at least 60 Nigerian women acting as drug mules and agents, along with a courier-based supply chain linked to multiple Indian cities, according to officials.

The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), probing the racket since Monday’s arrest of Malnadu Kitchen Manager Surya, is now seeking his custody for a week to further unravel the network. The police have also initiated the deportation process for several Nigerian nationals involved in the case, including Dezmond, Stanley, and Prince.

Investigations revealed that Surya, who ran the Malnadu Kitchen in Kompally, offered a Rs 1,000 commission for supplying drugs and Rs 3,000 for selling them. He was receiving parcels laced with drugs such as OG weed, ecstasy, and cocaine through Srimaruthi Courier, cleverly concealed in slippers and other packages. One such parcel arrived on Monday, the day he was arrested.

The TGANB has identified 60 Nigerian women allegedly operating in India, particularly in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, as agents in this network. Shockingly, six of them had returned to India even after deporting 19 others over the past two years, indicating how entrenched and recurring the network is.

Monday’s Arrest: Heart surgeon among patrons

The case came to light when Surya was detained by Cyberabad Narcotics Police. A search of his vehicle led to the seizure of multiple narcotics. Surya, an MBA graduate from Bengaluru, reportedly confessed to organising drug parties at his cousin Rahul’s farmhouse in Mulugu and frequenting major pubs known for drug activity.

These include Prism, Birdbox, Farm Pub, Block 22, Quake Arena, and Broadway, among others. He named Rohit Madishetti, Prithvi Veera Machineni, and Rajasreekar as being associated with those establishments. He also admitted to drug links with a heart surgeon named Dr. Prasanna from Bhimavaram and several others from Karimnagar, Vijayawada, Manikonda, and Bengaluru.

Payments to Nigerian suppliers

Surya confessed to purchasing drugs from a Nigerian man named Nick in Delhi, whom he met during a Thailand trip in May 2024. On July 4, Surya transferred Rs 80,000 to Nick’s account for a cocaine consignment. He also sourced drugs from Bengaluru-based Nigerian supplier Jerry, facilitated by his friend Pallepaka Mohan.

So far, 25 individuals have been booked in connection with the case. The Telangana Police are expanding the investigation to trace the financial and communication links between the local handlers and foreign suppliers. Authorities believe the racket has national and international dimensions, with layered networks working through restaurants, courier services, and high-end social media.