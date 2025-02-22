60-Feet Adiyogi Statue To Be Inaugurated at Andhra Sabarimala On Mahashivratri

Dwarapudi: A 60-feet Adiyogi (Gyanyogi) statue will inaugurated on Mahashivratri (February 26) at the Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Dwarapudi in Mandapet Mandal of Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, famously known as Andhra Sabarimala.

The Adiyogi statue, the third-largest in India after the 112-feet statues in Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) and Bengaluru (Karnataka), spans 100 feet in width. It features a special entrance at the back, leading to an inner sanctum where a Shivalinga has been installed, providing devotees ample space for meditation. In its front, the statues of Vinayaka and Kumaraswamy in a bowing posture have been installed. Similarly, meditating figures of eight revered sages — Vasishta Maharishi, Atri Maharishi, Gautama Maharishi, Kashyapa Brahmarishi, Bharadwaja Maharishi, Jamadagni Maharishi, Vishwamitra Maharishi, and Valmiki surround the statue. The statues of Ardhanarishwara, Vinayaka, Kumaraswamy, Nataraja, Krishnarjuna, Anantha Padmanabhaswamy and Nandi have been installed within the temple premises.

The Adiyogi statue was completed in nine months. It has been constructed using five tonne of iron, 1,200 bags of cements and 25,000 bricks. Black material was mixed with the cement ensures the statue retains its color for 15 years without cracks. The founder of Ayyappa Swamy Temple SL Kanakaraj Guruswamy said, "Inspired by my visit to the Adiyogi statue in Karnataka, I envisioned creating a similar spiritual icon here in Dwarapudi. With the support of donors, we constructed the statue, including beautification and lighting, at a cost of Rs 40 lakhs." Sculptor Kolli Veera Raghava from Komaripalem said the statue was constructed with durable materials to ensure its longevity. The inauguration promises to be a significant spiritual event, attracting thousands of devotees on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.