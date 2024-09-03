6-Yr-Old Girl Abducted, Gang-Raped And Killed In Gaya, Two Arrested

Gaya (Bihar): A six-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from her house, gang-raped and killed in Bihar's Gaya district, police said on Tuesday. Two persons have been arrested in this connection, they said.
The incident was reported in Sherghati police station area of the district. The girl was sleeping beside her mother when two youths entered the house and took her away. Her body was found on the banks of a river the next morning.
When locals spotted her body, they informed the local police station. Soon a team from Sherghati police station arrived at the spot and sent the body to Magadh Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.
"Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident in Sherghati police station area. An FIR has been registered under various sections. Further action is underway," Ashish Bharti, SSP, Gaya said.
गया पुलिस की त्वरित कार्रवाई, सूचना प्राप्त होने के 02 घंटे के अन्दर शेरघाटी थाना क्षेत्रान्तर्गत दुष्कर्म कर हत्या करने के मामले में संलिप्त दोनों अरोपी को किया गया गिरफ्तार:-@bihar_police @IPRDBihar @thegreatkbc #Gaya_Police_at_your_service #Dial112 #HainTaiyaarHum— GAYA POLICE (गया (बिहार) पुलिस ) (@GAYAPOLICEBIHAR) September 3, 2024
The girl's family has complained that she was gang-raped before being murdered. The incident took place at around 10 pm when the victim's family was asleep in the house. At that time, the victim's elder sister had gone to participate at a programme on Teej festival in the neighbouring house.
It has been learnt that villagers had caught the two accused in the night itself and had beaten them up. The police have arrested both the accused and have seized several items as evidence. The incident has triggered widespread anger among villagers.
