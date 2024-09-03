ETV Bharat / state

6-Yr-Old Girl Abducted, Gang-Raped And Killed In Gaya, Two Arrested

Gaya (Bihar): A six-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from her house, gang-raped and killed in Bihar's Gaya district, police said on Tuesday. Two persons have been arrested in this connection, they said.

The incident was reported in Sherghati police station area of ​​the district. The girl was sleeping beside her mother when two youths entered the house and took her away. Her body was found on the banks of a river the next morning.

When locals spotted her body, they informed the local police station. Soon a team from Sherghati police station arrived at the spot and sent the body to Magadh Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

"Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident in Sherghati police station area. An FIR has been registered under various sections. Further action is underway," Ashish Bharti, SSP, Gaya said.