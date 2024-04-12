Rescue Operations Continue for Second Day to Evacute 6-Year-Old Boy from Borewell in MP's Rewa

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 12, 2024, 7:44 PM IST

Updated : 16 hours ago

6-Yr-Old Boy Falls into Borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, Rescue Operations On

Mayank (6) was playing at a wheat field near his house with his friends when he fell into the 60-foot-deep borewell. Police, SDRF and district administration have launched a rescue operation to take the child out.

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A massive operation continued for the second day on Saturday as a six-year-old boy fell into an open borewell in an agricultural field in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. Soon after the incident occurred on Friday afternoon, efforts were immediately made to rescue the child.

The incident took place in Manika village under Janeh police station limits at around 3 pm. Mayank was playing on the fields with his friends when he suddenly fell into the 60-foot-deep borewell. The other children ran home to inform his parents after which, the family members and neighbours ran to the spot.

After getting information about the incident, a rescue team along with officials of the police and district administration reached the spot. Arrangements were immediately made to provide him with oxygen inside the borewell shaft so that he would not face any difficulty in breathing. A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) including the doctors reached the spot.

The rescue team also pressed a JCB machine into service to dig another borewell parallel to the one where the child had fallen. According to a senior official of the Janeh police station, all efforts are underway to get the child out safely. The SDRF, police and district administration are working together to expedite the process, he said.

Earlier in March, a child fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell at a Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant in the Keshopur Mandi area of west Delhi. Rescue operations were immediately launched to save the child.

Read more

  1. Watch: Two-year-old Boy Trapped in Borewell in Karnataka Rescued after 20 Hours
  2. Karnataka: Two-Year-Old Boy Falls into a Borewell at Vijayapura, Rescue Ops Underway
  3. Gujarat: Toddler Who Fell into Borewell in Jamnagar Rescued
Last Updated :16 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.