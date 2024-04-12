Rescue Operations Continue for Second Day to Evacute 6-Year-Old Boy from Borewell in MP's Rewa

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A massive operation continued for the second day on Saturday as a six-year-old boy fell into an open borewell in an agricultural field in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. Soon after the incident occurred on Friday afternoon, efforts were immediately made to rescue the child.

The incident took place in Manika village under Janeh police station limits at around 3 pm. Mayank was playing on the fields with his friends when he suddenly fell into the 60-foot-deep borewell. The other children ran home to inform his parents after which, the family members and neighbours ran to the spot.

After getting information about the incident, a rescue team along with officials of the police and district administration reached the spot. Arrangements were immediately made to provide him with oxygen inside the borewell shaft so that he would not face any difficulty in breathing. A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) including the doctors reached the spot.

The rescue team also pressed a JCB machine into service to dig another borewell parallel to the one where the child had fallen. According to a senior official of the Janeh police station, all efforts are underway to get the child out safely. The SDRF, police and district administration are working together to expedite the process, he said.

Earlier in March, a child fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell at a Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant in the Keshopur Mandi area of west Delhi. Rescue operations were immediately launched to save the child.