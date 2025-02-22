ETV Bharat / state

6-Year-Old Hyderabad Boy Trapped In Lift Rescued, Dies In Hospital

The boy was admitted to the Niloufar Hospital due to serious injuries in the stomach and back.

6-Year-Old Hyderabad Boy Trapped In Lift Rescued, Dies In Hospital
Representational Image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 22, 2025, 2:01 PM IST

Updated : Feb 22, 2025, 4:02 PM IST

Hyderabad: A six-year-old boy who was rescued on Friday after being stuck in an apartment lift in the Masab tank in Shantinagar area of Hyderabad succumbed to injuries on Saturday, hospital officials said.

The doctors at the Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad where the minor was undergoing treatment confirmed his death this morning. The incident occurred on Friday evening when the boy was trapped between the wall and the lift between the ground and first floors, police said.

The apartment residents immediately informed the firefighters. Upon arrival, the fire crew and DRF team pulled out the boy. "When we came, we saw the child's family members near the lift. Soon the local police, the DRF, and the ambulance arrived. The boy was stuck in the middle of the wall and lifted. He seemed very stressed," a senior police official said.

The boy was admitted to the Niloufar Hospital due to serious injuries in the stomach and back. The hospital superintendent Ravikumar said the boy had surgery for the severity of the situation.

In a similar incident on Friday, a man stuck in a lift at a hotel in the southern state's Warangal city was rescued by firefighters.

TAGGED:

HYDERABAD LIFT INCIDENTMINOR TRAPPED IN LIFTBOY TRAPPED IN LIFT DEATHHYDERABAD BOY TRAPPED IN LIFT

