6-Year-Old Hyderabad Boy Trapped In Lift Rescued, Dies In Hospital

Hyderabad: A six-year-old boy who was rescued on Friday after being stuck in an apartment lift in the Masab tank in Shantinagar area of Hyderabad succumbed to injuries on Saturday, hospital officials said.

The doctors at the Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad where the minor was undergoing treatment confirmed his death this morning. The incident occurred on Friday evening when the boy was trapped between the wall and the lift between the ground and first floors, police said.

The apartment residents immediately informed the firefighters. Upon arrival, the fire crew and DRF team pulled out the boy. "When we came, we saw the child's family members near the lift. Soon the local police, the DRF, and the ambulance arrived. The boy was stuck in the middle of the wall and lifted. He seemed very stressed," a senior police official said.