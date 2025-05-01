Three Students Drown In Sanger River At Auraiya In UP

Kanpur Dehat/Auraiya: Three students from a school in Auraiya drowned in Sanger river on Thursday.

The deceased along with three others had gone to bathe in the river at Jaura village under Sadar Kotwali police station, while returning from school when they drowned. Locals nearby managed to pull the students out but three of them had died.

ACP, Abhijeet R Shankar said the deceased include siblings Aryan and Harsu, sons of Dinesh Babu, a resident of Asli village in Kanpur Dehat and Krishna Singh, son of Veer Singh of the same village. Police sent the bodies of the three students to a hospital for postmortem. Shankar said Aryan was a student of Class IX while Krishna and Harsu were enrolled in Class VIII at the Awadhesh Singh Inter College at Asli village.

The students, after appearing an exam, were taking bath in Sengar village when they drowned. Alarmed by their screams, a few locals present nearby rushed to the spot and rescued the students. But of them three had died. A local said he along with the others rushed to the spot and managed to rescue the students. "But it is disheartening that three of them lost their lives at a young age. The entire village is in shock after the incident," he said.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, said Shankar. He said the police station in-charge of Asli village has been informed and the legal formalities are being conducted.