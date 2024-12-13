ETV Bharat / state

4-Storey Building Partially Collapses In Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar, Search Ops On

Mumbai: A six-storey vacant building partially collapsed at the Bhendi Bazar area of south Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, officials said here.

They said no casualties have been reported so far.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am on the Nishanpada Road, an official said.

As per primary information, the building was vacant as it was in dilapidated condition, he added.