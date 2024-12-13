ETV Bharat / state

4-Storey Building Partially Collapses In Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar, Search Ops On

No casualties have been reported so far.

6-Storey Building Partially Collapses In Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar, Search Ops On
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 54 minutes ago

Mumbai: A six-storey vacant building partially collapsed at the Bhendi Bazar area of south Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, officials said here.

They said no casualties have been reported so far.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am on the Nishanpada Road, an official said.

As per primary information, the building was vacant as it was in dilapidated condition, he added.

Five vehicles of the fire brigade were rushed to the spot to conduct a search-and-rescue operation, the official said.

As locals had gathered near the building in large numbers, police also rushed to the spot to prevent any law-and-order situation.

Fire brigade and disaster management teams are conducting a search operation, he said.

