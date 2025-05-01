6 Naxals, Including 3 Carrying Bounties, Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada: Six Naxals, including three carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs four lakh, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Thursday.
The Naxalites laid down their arms at the Dantewada DRG office citing disillusionment with the Maoist ideology and rising internal differences, a senior official said. All the surrendered cadres said they were influenced by the 'Lon Varratu' ('return to your home/village) rehabilitation drive and state government's new surrender policy, he said.
The six cadres, including a woman, had been involved in violent activities in Bastar for a long time.
SP Gaurav Rai and Additional Superintendent of Police Smritik Rajnala were present at the DRG office when the Naxals surrendered. The surrendered cadres were given financial assistance amounting to Rs 50,000 each under the new rehabilitation policy. They have been assured a skill development training along with agricultural land for livelihood.
Under the 'Lon Varratu' campaign, a total of 967 Maoists including 229 carrying rewards have surrendered and joined the mainstream society. The government has promised that the surrendered Maoists will be provided every facility so that they can live life better lives and ensure their children's future.
Surrendered Naxals carrying bounties are Kadti Deva (34), Gompad RPC militia-in-chief, of Nulkatong village in Sukma, Lakkhe Kuhdam (30), Bhairamgarh area committee party member and area KAMS member, of Darbha in Bijapur and Mithlesh alias Mudda Oyam (25), Farsegarh LOS member of Oyampara of Doditumnar in Bijapur. While Kadti carried Rs two-lakh reward, Lakkhe and Mithlesh, had bounty of Rs one lakh each.
The remaining three Naxals who surrendered are Pagnu Veko Niram (37), DKAMS member of Bangpal in Bijpur, Masram Ram (27), Kadti Bechapal RPC militia company of Devapara and Bhimsen Oyam Bechapal (30), member of RPC militia company of Kadtipara in Bijapur.
