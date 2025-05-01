ETV Bharat / state

6 Naxals, Including 3 Carrying Bounties, Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada: Six Naxals, including three carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs four lakh, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Thursday.

The Naxalites laid down their arms at the Dantewada DRG office citing disillusionment with the Maoist ideology and rising internal differences, a senior official said. All the surrendered cadres said they were influenced by the 'Lon Varratu' ('return to your home/village) rehabilitation drive and state government's new surrender policy, he said.

The six cadres, including a woman, had been involved in violent activities in Bastar for a long time.

SP Gaurav Rai and Additional Superintendent of Police Smritik Rajnala were present at the DRG office when the Naxals surrendered. The surrendered cadres were given financial assistance amounting to Rs 50,000 each under the new rehabilitation policy. They have been assured a skill development training along with agricultural land for livelihood.