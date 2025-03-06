ETV Bharat / state

Car-Trolley Collision Kills 6 In Rajasthan's Sirohi

On National Highway 27, the car collided with a moving trolley. Four people died on the spot, while two others died during treatment.

Car-Trolley Collision Kills 6 In Rajasthan's Sirohi
The damaged car. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 6, 2025, 9:28 AM IST

Updated : Mar 6, 2025, 9:43 AM IST

Sirohi: As many as six people were killed after the car they were riding collided with a trolley in Rajasthan's Sirohi on Thursday. Police officer Goma Ram said that some residents of Jalore were going to Ahmedabad by riding in a car. On National Highway 27, their car collided with a moving trolley near Kiverli of Abu Road Sadar police station.

Four people died on the spot, while two others died during treatment. An injured woman was taken to a government hospital in Abu Road with the help of an ambulance. Later, she was referred to Sirohi.

Giving further details, head constable Vinod Lamba said that he heard a loud sound while patrolling on the National Highway. Soon reached the spot and informed the ambulance and higher authorities. The crane was brought and the car stuck in the trolley was pulled out. The car's doors were broken to take out the bodies. After about 40 minutes of hard work, the bodies could be removed.

All the deceased in the road accident in Kiverli were residents of the Jalore district. The dead also included a couple and their son. The deceased were identified as Narayan Prajapat, his son Narasaram, his wife Poshi Devi and their other son Dushyant, driver Kaluram and Yashram. Another injured has been identified as Daria Devi. A total of seven people were riding in the car.

Sirohi: As many as six people were killed after the car they were riding collided with a trolley in Rajasthan's Sirohi on Thursday. Police officer Goma Ram said that some residents of Jalore were going to Ahmedabad by riding in a car. On National Highway 27, their car collided with a moving trolley near Kiverli of Abu Road Sadar police station.

Four people died on the spot, while two others died during treatment. An injured woman was taken to a government hospital in Abu Road with the help of an ambulance. Later, she was referred to Sirohi.

Giving further details, head constable Vinod Lamba said that he heard a loud sound while patrolling on the National Highway. Soon reached the spot and informed the ambulance and higher authorities. The crane was brought and the car stuck in the trolley was pulled out. The car's doors were broken to take out the bodies. After about 40 minutes of hard work, the bodies could be removed.

All the deceased in the road accident in Kiverli were residents of the Jalore district. The dead also included a couple and their son. The deceased were identified as Narayan Prajapat, his son Narasaram, his wife Poshi Devi and their other son Dushyant, driver Kaluram and Yashram. Another injured has been identified as Daria Devi. A total of seven people were riding in the car.

Last Updated : Mar 6, 2025, 9:43 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JALORESIROHI CAR ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.