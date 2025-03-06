Car-Trolley Collision Kills 6 In Rajasthan's Sirohi

Sirohi: As many as six people were killed after the car they were riding collided with a trolley in Rajasthan's Sirohi on Thursday. Police officer Goma Ram said that some residents of Jalore were going to Ahmedabad by riding in a car. On National Highway 27, their car collided with a moving trolley near Kiverli of Abu Road Sadar police station.

Four people died on the spot, while two others died during treatment. An injured woman was taken to a government hospital in Abu Road with the help of an ambulance. Later, she was referred to Sirohi.

Giving further details, head constable Vinod Lamba said that he heard a loud sound while patrolling on the National Highway. Soon reached the spot and informed the ambulance and higher authorities. The crane was brought and the car stuck in the trolley was pulled out. The car's doors were broken to take out the bodies. After about 40 minutes of hard work, the bodies could be removed.

All the deceased in the road accident in Kiverli were residents of the Jalore district. The dead also included a couple and their son. The deceased were identified as Narayan Prajapat, his son Narasaram, his wife Poshi Devi and their other son Dushyant, driver Kaluram and Yashram. Another injured has been identified as Daria Devi. A total of seven people were riding in the car.