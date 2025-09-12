6 Injured in Acid Attack After Traffic Dispute In MP’s Rajgarh; 3 Accused On The Run
Six youths sustained burns after three bikers attacked them with acid during a traffic dispute in Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh; police registered a case.
Published : September 12, 2025 at 5:24 PM IST
Rajgarh: Six youths suffered burns after being attacked with acid by three bike riders following a traffic dispute in the Kalipeeth police station limits of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ashok Yadav, ASI, Kalipeeth Police Station, said, The incident took place late on Thursday evening. Kamal Singh, a youth, was returning from Chachauda after completing his work when his car collided with the bike of Phool Singh near Bangla Jod under the Kalipeeth police station area.
“Following the accident, a heated dispute broke out. During the confrontation, Phool Singh, along with Nilesh and Abhishek, attacked Kamal Singh and his five companions by throwing acid on them, leaving them injured,” he added.
According to one of the victims, "When we were coming in our car, a bike was also coming from the wrong side. Our car collided with it. The bike rider took out the keys from our car and started arguing.” He added that while they were ready to get him treated, he, along with his companions, picked up a bottle of acid from a nearby milk dairy shop and poured it on them. All six were injured in the attack.
ASI Ashok Yadav said, There are several shops in the area. From which shop the accused obtained the acid bottle before the attack is still under investigation. A case has been registered against Phool Singh, Abhishek, and Nilesh under sections 296, 124(2), 3, and 5. A search is underway to locate the accused. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.
