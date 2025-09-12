ETV Bharat / state

6 Injured in Acid Attack After Traffic Dispute In MP’s Rajgarh; 3 Accused On The Run

Rajgarh: Six youths suffered burns after being attacked with acid by three bike riders following a traffic dispute in the Kalipeeth police station limits of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ashok Yadav, ASI, Kalipeeth Police Station, said, The incident took place late on Thursday evening. Kamal Singh, a youth, was returning from Chachauda after completing his work when his car collided with the bike of Phool Singh near Bangla Jod under the Kalipeeth police station area.

“Following the accident, a heated dispute broke out. During the confrontation, Phool Singh, along with Nilesh and Abhishek, attacked Kamal Singh and his five companions by throwing acid on them, leaving them injured,” he added.