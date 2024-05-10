6 Former Congress MLAs Withdraw Plea from SC Challenging Disqualification from Himachal Assembly

New Delhi: Six former Congress MLAs on Friday informed the Supreme Court that they are willing to withdraw their plea from court challenging the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker's decision to disqualify them from the House.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta told the counsel, representing the MLAs, that the judges knew that they will withdraw the petition. "We knew this was going to happen due to the elections," Justice Khanna said while allowing them to withdraw their plea.

During the brief hearing on the matter, senior advocate Abhinav Mukherji, representing the MLAs, submitted before the bench that his clients are willing to withdraw the petition.

The six former Congress MLAs including Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Rajinder Rana, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Chetanya Sharma and Devinder Kumar Bhutto were disqualified on February 29, for defying a Congress whip to be present in the House and vote in favour of the Himachal Pradesh government during the cut motion and budget.

These six MLAs are now contesting the Assembly bypolls, which were necessitated after their disqualification.

The apex court, in March this year, had declined to stay the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker's decision to disqualify them. The former Congress MLAs had cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls in the state.

The bypolls for the six Assembly seats are scheduled to be held on June 1 along with polling for the four Lok Sabha seats in the state.