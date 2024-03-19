6 Disqualified Cong MLAs To Get 'Due Respect' if They Join BJP: LoP Jairam Thakur

Shimla: Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition, Jairam Thakur, on Tuesday said the six disqualified Congress MLAs will get their "due respect" in BJP if they join the saffron party.

Thakur said the BJP high command will decide on giving them tickets to contest polls. Discussions are on in the high command about including the disqualified MLAs into the party-fold. Party workers will not face any problem due to their joining, he added.

"If these rebel leaders join the BJP, then they would get their due respect here," he said.

"Congress's defeat in Rajya Sabha elections is a clear indication that nothing is right within the government. Nobody is happy with the working style of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. Ministers leave the cabinet meetings crying and this has never happened in the state before. Sukhu should first review his own situation and then blame the BJP," Thakur said.

According to Thakur, the six Congress leaders rebelled because they were repeatedly humiliated. "At present, people who failed to achieve anything in politics, are running the government in Himachal Pradesh. It's time for the Chief Minister to introspect about his work. No one is satisfied with his government," he said.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress government that had already lost its popularity, lost the majority during the Rajya Sabha polls. In such a situation, the government has no moral right to remain in power, he said alleging that the government is taking hasty decisions because it knows that it has limited time.

He also accused a section of the officers of partiality and said that officers should work within their limits.

The six rebel MLAs had cross-voted in the Rajya Saba polls following which, Congress candidate Abhishek Singhvi was defeated and BJP's Harsh Mahajan won. Later, Speaker had disqualified them.