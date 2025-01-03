ETV Bharat / state

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Overseas Indians To Participate In Chilika Bird Festival

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s rich wildlife tourism will be a major draw for overseas Indians visiting the state for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas from January 8. Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia announced that participants will tour Nandankanan Zoological Park, Satpada, and Barkul in Chilika, where they will witness various bird species and rare Irrawaddy dolphins.

Fifth National Chilika Bird Festival

The 5th National Chilika Bird Festival will take place from January 6 to 12, celebrating the state’s commitment to biodiversity. Deputy Chief Minister Parvati Parida will inaugurate the event at the Lok Seva Bhavan Convention Centre on January 6.

The festival will feature ecologists, bird enthusiasts, and conservationists from across the country. Highlights include a photography expedition for 60 participants at Nalabana and Mangalajodi from January 6 to 8 and traditional art exhibitions by students from various art colleges and institutions. The event will feature globally acclaimed bird experts Dr. Asad Rahmani and Dr. Suresh Kumar, along with renowned wildlife photographer Dhrutiman Mukherjee.

Bird Count on January 17-18

A statewide bird census will be conducted from January 17 to 18, covering water bodies like Chilika, Hirakud, Ansupa, and Bhitarkanika. For the first time, satellite collar rings will be used to monitor migratory bird movements.

“Ten birds, including species like flamingos, bar-headed geese, pintails, and black-tailed godwits, will be tagged with satellite collar rings to track their movements,” said SingKhuntia.

The census will employ advanced technology and expertise to ensure precise data collection. Last year, over 1.1 million birds of 184 species were recorded in Chilika.