Never Too Late: 56-Year-Old Daily Wage Worker From Khunti Clears Class 10 After Decades

For 37 years, Rs 40 stood between Ganga Oraon and his Class 10 dreams. At 56, the daily wage worker has finally overcome that barrier.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 28, 2025 at 12:08 PM IST

Khunti, Jharkhand: At 56, Ganga Oraon is happy for doing what many of his age would not even dare to. But he proved that it’s never too late. A daily wage worker at the District Superintendent of Education (DSE) office in Khunti, Ganga recently cleared his matriculation exam with 47.2% marks, good enough for someone who had dropped out when he was in class 9.

A resident of Kalamati village under Khunti Sadar block, Oraon had always dreamt of completing education so that he can get a job and fend for his family. But poverty upset his plans. He was forced to drop out in Class 9 because his family couldn’t pay Rs 40 he needed to get himself registered for the board examination.

Fortunately, he landed a job and started working as a peon on daily wage basis, earning about Rs 9,000 a month. However, his job could not be regularised into a permanent post due to his educational qualification. Determined to change his fate, Ganga enrolled in Birsa High School, Chalagi, and appeared for the Class 10 exams. With basic preparation, he succeeded. He hopes that after a matriculation certificate, he would finally be considered for a permanent post.

His happiness reflected more strongly in the face of his family. His elderly mother Hiramani Devi, who at 80 can barely walk or speak, and his wife Chari Oraon were all smiles. “She is unable to express it in words, but you can gauge from her eyes how proud she is,” Ganga said. His daughters, are all married and thrilled about their father's success.

“I am happy but more because this feat at 56 years of age has made my family content,” he said emotionally while having a conversation with ETV Bharat. “Actually this was my purpose - to prove my mettle and go up the career ladder while simultaneously make my family proud.”

Khunti District Education Officer Apoorva Pal Chaudhary congratulated Ganaga Oraon, terming him an inspiration particularly because the area has been in the grip of school dropout syndrome. “Ganga has proved that there is no age for education. For his achievement, the department will honour him and support him in further education if he so desires," she added.

