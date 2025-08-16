552 Deaths In 12 Years: Kishtwar Cloudburst Renews Focus On Extreme Weather Events In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Days after a cloudburst triggered deadly flash floods in Kishtwar, a study has spotlighted the growing toll of extreme weather events across Jammu and Kashmir -- 2,863 incidents and 552 deaths recorded between 2010 and 2022.

A 2024 study, ‘Extreme weather events induced mortalities in Jammu and Kashmir, India during 2010-2022’, documented a sharp increase in heavy rainfall, flash floods, thunderstorms, hail, extreme windstorms and heavy snowfall. "During the past 12 years (2010–2022), a total of 2,863 extreme weather events occurred over Jammu and Kashmir in which 552 deaths occurred till December 31, 2022," the study, published in 'Mausam', the quarterly journal of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said.

Lightning was the most frequent hazard with 1,942 incidents, followed by 409 episodes of heavy rainfall and 168 flash floods. But heavy snowfall emerged as the deadliest hazard per incident. "The mortality per event due to heavy snowfall was highest (4.33) as compared to heavy rain (409), flash floods (168) and lightning (1,942)," the study noted.

"Heavy snowfall, although less frequent in number compared to other extreme events, was found to be the most destructive in terms of deaths per incident in the region."

District‐wise analysis found that Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla and Ganderbal recorded the most deaths linked to snowfall. "Similarly, for flash floods, the highest deaths were observed over Kishtwar, Anantnag, Ganderbal and Doda."

As per the study, although only 42 heavy snowfall events, defined as more than 30 cm of snow in a day, were recorded during this period, they claimed 182 lives, making them the deadliest form of extreme weather. In comparison, flash floods, heavy rainfall, and landslides caused 119, 111, and 71 deaths respectively.

To conduct the analysis, researchers used weather data from ten India Meteorological Department stations across Jammu and Kashmir. "In the present study, we used the frequency of heavy rain, heavy snowfall, thunderstorm/lightning, hailstorm and extreme wind for ten stations of Jammu and Kashmir from India Meteorological Department." Mortality figures were obtained from official disaster records. "The mortalities that occurred due to these extreme weather events for each district were collected from the Meteorological Centre Srinagar."

Researchers, which included IMD scientists Mukhtar Ahmed, Sonam Lotus, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Amir Hassan Kichloo, and Shivinder Singh, with Bappa Das, a researcher at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), further compared recent findings with four decades of rainfall records. "The mean monthly precipitation and number of rainy days for each station were calculated based on 40 years of data (1982–2022)." Statistically, snowfall showed the strongest link to deaths. "The Pearson correlation results revealed the highest correlation of deaths with heavy snowfall (0.525) followed by flash floods (0.492) (significant at p < 0.05)."