55-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth To 17th Child In Udaipur, Her Family Faces Acute Financial Crisis

Udaipur: A 55-year-old woman gave birth to her 17th child at a community health in tribal-dominated Jhadol block of Rajasthan's Udaipur district.

The woman, Rekha Kalbelia has so far given birth to 16 children. She and her husband, Kavara Kalbelia, are residents of Jhadol block. Of their 16 children, five, including one daughter, had died after birth. They have 12 surviving children, seven sons and five daughters, of whom two sons and three daughters are married. The couple also have many grandchildren.

According to Kavara, who works as a scrap collector, the family suffers from acute financial hardships. He highlighted the difficulty he faces to feed his children and said that no member of his family has ever gone to school.

Kavar said he had to borrow money at 20 per cent interest for the marriage of his children and despite paying lakhs of rupees as interest so far, he still has a huge debt.

Kavara said they were sanctioned a house under the PM Awas Yojana but the family remains homeless as the land was not in their name. "We lack resources for food and education and have to fight every single day for a living," he complained.

Dr Roshan Darangi, a gynaecologist at Jhardol Community Health Centre, said Rekha's family members had provided her incorrect medical history before admission. They claimed it was Rekha's fourth childbirth but later it came to light that she had already delivered 16 children and this is her 17th child, Dr Darangi said.

The couple will be made aware about sterilisation procedures of permanent birth control, hospital authorities said.