55 Soldiers Lost In A Night: Inside One Of Bastar’s Deadliest Naxal Attacks On March 15, 2007

By Sunil Kashyap

Bastar: Naxalism, which dominated this district of Chhattisgarh for four decades, has left deep wounds on the hearts and minds of people. Recalling past violent incidents sends chills down their spines even today.

One such horrifying incident took place in Ranibodli village on March 15, 20027, when Naxalites launched an attack in the dead of night, leaving a trail of death and destruction. At least 55 soldiers were killed, and 25 others were critically and severely injured in one of the deadliest attacks in the Naxalite hotbed.

The surviving soldiers, who were posted at the camp that night, said that the firing started around 1 am when they had finished their duty and were going to sleep in their barracks.

Within minutes, the soldiers realised that the Naxals had attacked. Before they could react, the Naxals attacked the camp with petrol bombs, setting it on fire and triggering chaos.

Survivors Narrate Nightmare

“I tried to sneak outside, but a bullet whizzed past my neck, and what followed was a nightmare,” a former soldier recalled. “Naxalites threw petrol bombs, and I ran into the forest, fighting for my life,” he said, describing the situation.

He said that by morning, all he found was the bodies of his comrades all around. “They were airlifted by helicopter. The shooting and bombing never stopped. Even now, the memories haunt me,” he added.

Another soldier said that the Naxalites surrounded the camp from all sides and started shooting. “I tried to escape by jumping over the boundary wall, but I was shot. I hid between some banana trees. After a while, I realised I had been shot in the stomach, and ants had started to crawl over my wound,” he said.

A survivor said that Naxalites were firing indiscriminately, and to avoid the bullets, the soldiers lay down on the ground. “Inside the camp, each soldier had a .303 rifle, but it only held five rounds of ammunition,” he said.

“The soldiers would take turns keeping the rifle while on duty. The soldiers inside the camp had a shortage of weapons, which led to more casualties,” he recalled.

According to him, some CAF soldiers had weapons and fought bravely and fired in retaliation. “The others, who didn't have weapons, were advised to stay lying down in the camp. In the morning, there were bodies of the soldiers all around,” he said.

“It was heartbreaking to see the bodies of our comrades. The barracks were also completely burnt down. The fire was so intense that the barracks kept burning for three days,” the soldier recalled.

Villager Recounts Attack

The Naxalites had thrown a large number of petrol bombs at the camp, killing over 50 soldiers, including six from Ranibodli. Two of them were from my family,” said a villager.

“After this incident, people of the area did not celebrate Holi for three years. Now, the village is starting to change,” he said.

The attack took place just two years after a major counterinsurgency operation was started in Chhattisgarh, in which a militia of tribals called Salwa Judum was mobilised to fight the rebel forces in the state.

In Ranibodli, a security camp was established for the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) for the safety of villagers. Special Police Officers (SPOs) were also stationed there.