ETV Bharat / state

55 IAS Officers Transferred In Tamil Nadu, New Collectors For 9 Districts

Nine District Collectors have been transferred to the districts of Tiruppur, Perambalur, Namakkal, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Trichy, Erode, Chengalpattu and Sivaganga.

Tamil Nadu Secretariat
Tamil Nadu Secretariat (File Photo) (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 23, 2025 at 5:47 PM IST

2 Min Read

Chennai: 55 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers of the Tamil Nadu cadre have been transferred to various places and roles across the state, with the government assigning them new responsibilities. According to a government order issued by the state government, district collectors and corporation commissioners have also been transferred.

Additionally, nine District Collectors have been transferred to the districts of Tiruppur, Perambalur, Namakkal, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Trichy, Erode, Chengalpattu and Sivaganga.

TN Government Releases List Of Those Transferred

The Tamil Nadu government issued a press release on new appointments, as listed below:

  • Rajendra Rathnu, who has returned from Union government service, has been appointed as the Principal Secretary/Member Secretary and Managing Director of the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) and the Chennai River Transformation Company Ltd.
  • Shilpa Prabhakar Sathish (Director, Tourism and Management, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation) has been posted as Secretary to the State, Commercial Taxes and Registration Department.
  • S. Vijayakumar (Additional Chief Secretary/Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Urban Development Fund (TNUIFSL)) has been transferred as Additional Chief Secretary/Commissioner, Land Reforms.
  • Dr. M. Vallalar, (Commissioner, Welfare and Rehabilitation of Neighbouring Tamils) has been posted as Secretary to the State, Social Reforms Department, with additional charge.
  • P. Shankar, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation, has been posted as Secretary, Higher Education Department.
  • Samayamoorthy, Secretary, Higher Education Department, has been posted as Secretary, Human Resource Management Department.
  • Tiruppur Collector Christodas has been posted as Managing Director, Tourism Development Corporation.
  • Perambalur Collector Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Revenue Disaster Management Department.
  • Namakkal Collector Uma has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Special Projects Implementation Department.
  • Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan has been appointed as Joint Commissioner, Chennai Corporation.
  • Madurai District Collector Sangeetha has been transferred as Director, Social Welfare Department.
  • Trichy District Collector Pradeep Kumar has been appointed as Director, Urban Panchayats.
  • Erode Collector Rajagopal Sunkara has been appointed as Director, Survey and Land Revenue Project.

Meanwhile, the nine new collectors of the districts are:

  • Chengalpattu Collector Arun Raj, appointed as the Perambalur Collector.
  • Naranavare Manish, appointed as the Tiruppur District Collector.
  • V. Saravanan, appointed as the Trichy Collector.
  • Sneha, appointed as the Chengalpattu Collector.
  • K.J. Praveen Kumar, appointed as the Madurai District Collector.
  • Sugaputra, appointed as the Virudhunagar Collector.
  • Kandasamy, appointed as the Erode Collector.
  • Durga Murthy, appointed as the Namakkal Collector.
  • Porkodi, appointed as the Sivaganga District Collector.

Also Read

Madras High Court Orders Tamil Nadu Police To Prevent Disclosure Of Sexual Assault Victims' Identities

MRTS Train Service To Connect With Chennai Metro Rail Service

Chennai: 55 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers of the Tamil Nadu cadre have been transferred to various places and roles across the state, with the government assigning them new responsibilities. According to a government order issued by the state government, district collectors and corporation commissioners have also been transferred.

Additionally, nine District Collectors have been transferred to the districts of Tiruppur, Perambalur, Namakkal, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Trichy, Erode, Chengalpattu and Sivaganga.

TN Government Releases List Of Those Transferred

The Tamil Nadu government issued a press release on new appointments, as listed below:

  • Rajendra Rathnu, who has returned from Union government service, has been appointed as the Principal Secretary/Member Secretary and Managing Director of the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) and the Chennai River Transformation Company Ltd.
  • Shilpa Prabhakar Sathish (Director, Tourism and Management, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation) has been posted as Secretary to the State, Commercial Taxes and Registration Department.
  • S. Vijayakumar (Additional Chief Secretary/Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Urban Development Fund (TNUIFSL)) has been transferred as Additional Chief Secretary/Commissioner, Land Reforms.
  • Dr. M. Vallalar, (Commissioner, Welfare and Rehabilitation of Neighbouring Tamils) has been posted as Secretary to the State, Social Reforms Department, with additional charge.
  • P. Shankar, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation, has been posted as Secretary, Higher Education Department.
  • Samayamoorthy, Secretary, Higher Education Department, has been posted as Secretary, Human Resource Management Department.
  • Tiruppur Collector Christodas has been posted as Managing Director, Tourism Development Corporation.
  • Perambalur Collector Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Revenue Disaster Management Department.
  • Namakkal Collector Uma has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Special Projects Implementation Department.
  • Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan has been appointed as Joint Commissioner, Chennai Corporation.
  • Madurai District Collector Sangeetha has been transferred as Director, Social Welfare Department.
  • Trichy District Collector Pradeep Kumar has been appointed as Director, Urban Panchayats.
  • Erode Collector Rajagopal Sunkara has been appointed as Director, Survey and Land Revenue Project.

Meanwhile, the nine new collectors of the districts are:

  • Chengalpattu Collector Arun Raj, appointed as the Perambalur Collector.
  • Naranavare Manish, appointed as the Tiruppur District Collector.
  • V. Saravanan, appointed as the Trichy Collector.
  • Sneha, appointed as the Chengalpattu Collector.
  • K.J. Praveen Kumar, appointed as the Madurai District Collector.
  • Sugaputra, appointed as the Virudhunagar Collector.
  • Kandasamy, appointed as the Erode Collector.
  • Durga Murthy, appointed as the Namakkal Collector.
  • Porkodi, appointed as the Sivaganga District Collector.

Also Read

Madras High Court Orders Tamil Nadu Police To Prevent Disclosure Of Sexual Assault Victims' Identities

MRTS Train Service To Connect With Chennai Metro Rail Service

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TAMIL NADU DISTRICT COLLECTORSTAMIL NADU IAS OFFICERS TRANSFERREDTAMIL NADU CIVIL SERVANTSTAMIL NADU IAS OFFICERS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

The Future Of The Indus Must Be Shaped By Climate Science, Not Colonial Arithmetic

Ambubachi Mela 2025: Kamakhya Temple Is Where Mother Earth Menstruates

Varanasi's Legendary Tastes Return: Pahalwan Lassi & Chachi Ki Kachori Reopen

Brain Vs Bot: Relying On AI Chatbots Like ChatGPT Could Weaken Brain Function, Says MIT Study

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.