55 IAS Officers Transferred In Tamil Nadu, New Collectors For 9 Districts

Chennai: 55 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers of the Tamil Nadu cadre have been transferred to various places and roles across the state, with the government assigning them new responsibilities. According to a government order issued by the state government, district collectors and corporation commissioners have also been transferred.

Additionally, nine District Collectors have been transferred to the districts of Tiruppur, Perambalur, Namakkal, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Trichy, Erode, Chengalpattu and Sivaganga.

TN Government Releases List Of Those Transferred

The Tamil Nadu government issued a press release on new appointments, as listed below: