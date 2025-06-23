55 IAS Officers Transferred In Tamil Nadu, New Collectors For 9 Districts

Chennai: 55 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers of the Tamil Nadu cadre have been transferred to various places and roles across the state, with the government assigning them new responsibilities. According to a government order issued by the state government, district collectors and corporation commissioners have also been transferred.
Additionally, nine District Collectors have been transferred to the districts of Tiruppur, Perambalur, Namakkal, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Trichy, Erode, Chengalpattu and Sivaganga.
TN Government Releases List Of Those Transferred
The Tamil Nadu government issued a press release on new appointments, as listed below:
- Rajendra Rathnu, who has returned from Union government service, has been appointed as the Principal Secretary/Member Secretary and Managing Director of the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) and the Chennai River Transformation Company Ltd.
- Shilpa Prabhakar Sathish (Director, Tourism and Management, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation) has been posted as Secretary to the State, Commercial Taxes and Registration Department.
- S. Vijayakumar (Additional Chief Secretary/Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Urban Development Fund (TNUIFSL)) has been transferred as Additional Chief Secretary/Commissioner, Land Reforms.
- Dr. M. Vallalar, (Commissioner, Welfare and Rehabilitation of Neighbouring Tamils) has been posted as Secretary to the State, Social Reforms Department, with additional charge.
- P. Shankar, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation, has been posted as Secretary, Higher Education Department.
- Samayamoorthy, Secretary, Higher Education Department, has been posted as Secretary, Human Resource Management Department.
- Tiruppur Collector Christodas has been posted as Managing Director, Tourism Development Corporation.
- Perambalur Collector Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Revenue Disaster Management Department.
- Namakkal Collector Uma has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Special Projects Implementation Department.
- Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan has been appointed as Joint Commissioner, Chennai Corporation.
- Madurai District Collector Sangeetha has been transferred as Director, Social Welfare Department.
- Trichy District Collector Pradeep Kumar has been appointed as Director, Urban Panchayats.
- Erode Collector Rajagopal Sunkara has been appointed as Director, Survey and Land Revenue Project.
Meanwhile, the nine new collectors of the districts are:
- Chengalpattu Collector Arun Raj, appointed as the Perambalur Collector.
- Naranavare Manish, appointed as the Tiruppur District Collector.
- V. Saravanan, appointed as the Trichy Collector.
- Sneha, appointed as the Chengalpattu Collector.
- K.J. Praveen Kumar, appointed as the Madurai District Collector.
- Sugaputra, appointed as the Virudhunagar Collector.
- Kandasamy, appointed as the Erode Collector.
- Durga Murthy, appointed as the Namakkal Collector.
- Porkodi, appointed as the Sivaganga District Collector.
