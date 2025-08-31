Haryana's Karnal To Host 53rd Annual General Meeting Of Mayoral Council

Karnal: The 53rd Annual General Meeting of the Mayoral Council will be held on September 2 and 3 at Hotel Noor Mahal in Karnal.

This is the first time that Haryana will host the prestigious event during which 70 mayors from 21 states will discuss the future development plans of their respective cities and ways to strengthen their role in urban governance. Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal will inaugurate the conference.

On the first day of the conference, the election of the new executive of the council will be held. Renu Bala Gupta, Mayor of Karnal and the convenor of this year's convention, said, "All preparations for the convention have been completed by the Karnal Municipal Corporation. This meeting is of special importance, as we will discuss the demand for implementing amendments in Articles 73 and 74 of the Constitution of India. If a mayor is strong, the problems of the common people can be solved in a more effective manner."

During the conference, mayors will share their views and also showcase the achievements of their respective cities. Karnal Municipal Corporation's working style and achievements like online portal will be discussed.

Apart from the policy discussions, the general meeting of the mayor's council will also form a new executive committee after deliberations on important issues. Mayors participating in the conference will also be made aware of the cultural and educational heritage of Haryana. It will include a visit to Kurukshetra's historic Brahmasarovar, Jyotisar, Bhadrakali Temple and Gita Gyan Sthal.

The meeting of the Mayoral Council was last held on March 13 and 14, 2023 in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh.