53 Kg Illegal Betel Nuts Worth Rs 1.6 Cr Seized In East Kutch, Three Arrested

Kutch: A team of Kutch LCB has seized 53,950 kg of areca nuts, commonly called betel nuts or supari worth Rs 1,61,85,000, which were brought from Dubai by forging ducuments at Gandhidham in East Kutch, police said on Friday.
Three persons were arrested for carrying such a huge quantity of betel nuts and valuables worth Rs 2.15 crore were recovered from them.
Police said search is on for two more accused. The betel nuts were imported from Dubai in the name of rock salt for tax evasion, they added.
LCB led by inspector NN Chudasma of East Kutch was patrolling in Gandhidham B Division police station area, when information was received that a trailer truck loaded with stolen or smuggled betel nuts was stationed at the parking lot of Gautam Transport Company.
After which, the LCB team raided the premises on November 20 and three persons were found along with a huge quantity of betel nuts. An investigation revealed that a company called FN Impex had ordered the betel nuts from Dubai in the name of rock salt. A case was registered at Gandhidham B Division police station and the three were arrested
Those arrested have been identified as Junaid Yakub Nathani (50) alias Memon, Babulal Kanaram Gujar (48) and Vishal Phulchand Jatav (28). While Nathani hails from Rajkot, Gujar and Jatav are residents of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
Police said two accused are yet to be nabbed. They are Naziraben Javed Nathani, a resident of Gandhidham, who is the owner of FN Impex and a person named Riyaz from Mumbai.
Police said the accused have been booked under sections 6, 336 (2) (3), 338, 340 (2), 61 (2) (A) of the BNS. "It is being probed as to who actually had ordered the betel nuts from Dubai and who else are involved in this. Presently, investigations are on," an official said.
