53 Kg Illegal Betel Nuts Worth Rs 1.6 Cr Seized In East Kutch, Three Arrested

Kutch: A team of Kutch LCB has seized 53,950 kg of areca nuts, commonly called betel nuts or supari worth Rs 1,61,85,000, which were brought from Dubai by forging ducuments at Gandhidham in East Kutch, police said on Friday.

Three persons were arrested for carrying such a huge quantity of betel nuts and valuables worth Rs 2.15 crore were recovered from them.

Police said search is on for two more accused. The betel nuts were imported from Dubai in the name of rock salt for tax evasion, they added.

LCB led by inspector NN Chudasma of East Kutch was patrolling in Gandhidham B Division police station area, when information was received that a trailer truck loaded with stolen or smuggled betel nuts was stationed at the parking lot of Gautam Transport Company.