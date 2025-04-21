52-Year-Old Woman Shot At By Son In Delhi's Dhul Siras

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a middle-aged woman was shot at by her own son in Delhi's Dhul Siras village on Sunday, officials said. The woman has been admitted to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

According to officials, a call was received from the hospital informing that a 52-year-old woman had been shot. After reaching the spot, the police found that both the woman and her husband had claimed that she was shot by an unknown person.

However, inconsistencies in their statements raised suspicion, which led to further questioning of family members as per officials. The case took a dramatic turn when the woman's 25-year-old son Abhishek confessed to shooting his mother after attempting to mislead investigators, an official said.

During interrogation, Abhishek broke down and confessed to his crime, he added. Police said that the accused has a criminal history and six cases have already been registered against him, including charges of culpable homicide and outraging the dignity of women. Further investigation in the case is going on.

The incident comes close on the heels of a murder of a 17-year-old who was stabbed to death by the assailants in Seelampur area of north-east Delhi on Thursday evening. Police have arrested nine accused in the case including two minors and 'Lady Don' Zikra in the case.