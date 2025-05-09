ETV Bharat / state

Over 50 Tamil Nadu Students Stuck In Jammu Kashmir Amid Escalating India-Pakistan Tension

Chennai: Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, at least 52 students from Tamil Nadu who are pursuing higher education in Jammu and Kashmir and four students who were on an educational tour in the region are unable to return to their home state.

As demands to bring them back safely grow shriller, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin ordered immediate steps and rushed top officials to the J&K to ensure the safe return of the students. Per the orders of the chief minister, Pudukkottai District Additional Collector Aftab Rasool and Tamil Nadu House Commissioner in New Delhi, Ashish Kumar, arrived in Jammu and Kashmir.

Minority Affairs and Overseas Tamil Welfare Minister Nassar also spoke to the stranded students over the phone and assured them that they would be rescued safely on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government.

Due to the tense situation, air traffic to Jammu and Kashmir has been cancelled. It is also unsafe to travel by road due to inclement weather and road closures.

Most of the students have expressed their unwillingness to travel by road. Therefore, most of the students have said that they will come to Tamil Nadu as soon as the air services resume. “Only 4 students who went on an educational tour have left Jammu and Kashmir for Delhi by road. They will reach the Tamil Nadu Home in Delhi tonight (May 9). Then they will be brought back to Tamil Nadu by air early tomorrow (May 10),” said an official.

The situation is being monitored by the government, and once the situation improves and a safe environment is created, students will be brought back to Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, a 24-hour helpline has been set up at Tamil Nadu House in Delhi to provide information, assistance, rescue and repatriation services to Tamils ​​in the western border areas of India.