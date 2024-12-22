Police Suspect Ex-Govt Employee Link In Bhopal Cash, Gold Seizure In Abandoned Car

Bhopal: Lokayukta raids on properties of former constable of state Transport Department Saurabh Sharma in Bhopal uncovered illegal assets worth crores, raising many eyebrows. In raids, 54 kg of gold and cash worth Rs 10 crore were found in an abandoned car at a farmhouse in Mendori near Bhopal. According to police, the recovery in all likelihood linked to Sharma.

The searches were conducted on the premises associated with Sharma, who ventured into the real estate business after taking voluntary retirement from the Transport Department of the state government. Sources said the car was found abandoned in the jungle of Mendori village, which is located near a dense forest area and Kaliasot Dam, around 15-20 km from Sharma's residence in Arera Colony, where the raid was conducted on Thursday.

At the same time, immovable property worth more than Rs 8 crore has been found in the retired government staff's hideouts. On Thursday, Lokayukta raided two houses and the office of Saurabh located at E-7 Arera Colony in Bhopal and seized 2.34 quintal silver bars and cash worth Rs 1.72 crore.

Lokayukta's teams were surprised by the immense wealth found in the locations of the officials. Lokayukta sleuths recovered silver bars, cash, branded watches worth Rs 17 lakh, ladies' purses worth Rs 15 lakh and gold jewellery from Saurabh Sharma's house. The car with gold seized in Bhopal belongs to Chandan Singh, a close aide of Saurabh Sharma.

Regarding the action of Lokayukta, Deputy Leader of Opposition Hemant Katare said, "In the raid conducted at the residence in Arera Colony, the names of retired transport constable Saurabh Sharma and his friend Chetan surfaced. They have acquired property worth crores. They are small fishes. The names of the big guns are yet to crop up. I fear that its footage can be deleted. Facts can be erased. I request Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as well as Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and DGP Kailash Makwana to secure all the footage of the car."

Two days ago, the Income Tax Department recovered 54 kg of gold and Rs 10 crore cash from a car in the forest of Mendori in Bhopal. The monetary value was estimated to be around Rs 40,47,0000. Income tax officials earlier suspected that the gold recovery might be linked to the real estate businessmen whose premises were raided. Earlier, on December 18, Income Tax Department officials had raided 51 locations of Trishul Construction, Quality Group and Ishan Group in Bhopal and Indore. Police later almost arrived at the conclusion that the gold recovery was linked to Sharma.