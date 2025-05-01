ETV Bharat / state

5,113 new PMLA investigations initiated between 2014 to 2024: ED Chief Rahul Navin

New Delhi: Enforcement Director Rahul Navin on Thursday said from 2014 to 2024, 5,113 new Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) investigations were initiated averaging over 500 cases per year.

Informing about the new PMLA cases, Navin noted 775 new PMLA investigations were launched and 333 Prosecution Complaints were filed, leading to 34 individual convictions in the FY 2024-25. “During this period, ED issued 461 provisional attachment orders valued at Rs 30,036 crore, a 44 per cent increase in the number of attachments and a striking 141 per cent rise in their total value compared to the previous year. As on March 31, the total value of assets under provisional attachment stood at Rs 1,54,594 crore,” the ED chief pointed out.

With the approval of the courts, restitution of Rs 15,261 crore was done in 30 cases during FY 2024-25 and this process is likely to accelerate in FY 2025-26, Navin said. “The ED has filed 333 prosecution complaints last year, taking the total cases under various stage of trial to 1,739 as on March 31, and of the 47 cases decided so far, there have been only 3 acquittals, yielding a commendable conviction rate of 93.6 per cent,” he added.

As per ED’s annual report, in 2024-25 alone, ED initiated investigations into 775 cases, attaching assets worth over Rs 30,000 crore, reflecting its proactive approach in curbing financial crime effectively.

“The agency strives to return recovered funds to victims such as defrauded investors or banks with non-performing assets (NPAs)—thereby restoring public trust in the financial system. Landmark cases, such as the confiscation of properties linked to Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, highlight ED’s success in restructuring over Rs 30,000 crore to banks and affected parties,” the ED report states.