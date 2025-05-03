51 Women Pilgrims Leave For Hajj 2025 From New Delhi

New Delhi: The fourth batch of pilgrims left Saudi Arabia for the holy Hajj 2025. A group of 51 women pilgrims left from Madinah by Saudi Airlines flight number SV-3085 from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

On the occasion, Delhi State Hajj Committee chairperson Kausar Jahah, its office-bearer Ashfaf Ahmed Arafi, Mohsin Ali, and other Delhi State Hajj Committee members welcomed the pilgrims and presented them with flowers.

Jahah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, facilities are now being created for every section of society, with the Centre taking efforts.

Among the 51 women pilgrims who departed from Delhi, there are 20 from the national capital, 22 from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Bihar and Uttarakhand and 4 from Jammu and Kashmir. One woman from the group hails from Punjab.

Pilgrims for the Hajj 2025 started departing for Madinah from April 30. So far, a total of 1646 pilgrims have departed for Saudi Arabia. Among the pilgrims who have left for Madinah are 839 males and 807 females. There will be a total of 38 flights to Saudi Arabia from Delhi till May 30. All the 16 flights till May 15 will go to Madinah, while all the remaining flights will go to Jeddah.