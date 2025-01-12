Chandausi In Sambhal To Get 51-Feet High Statue of Lord Ram

Sambhal: Chandausi in ​​Sambhal district, popularly known as Mini Vrindavan, will soon get the highest statue of Lord Ram in Uttar Pradesh.

The statue of Lord Shri Ram, the construction of which has been going on for last around one-and-a-half years, is now almost ready. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel have congratulated the Rambagh Dham Trust for constructing the giant statue. It is expected that the Chief Minister may unveil the statue soon.

Heritage of Chandausi

Chandausi, also known as Mini Vrindavan, is famous as a religious city. Akin to Maharashtra, the Ganesh Shobha Yatra is taken out on a large scale in the town. The 51-feet high statue of Lord Ram will add to the religious significance of the town as it is claimed to be the highest in Uttar Pradesh. The giant statue is being built by Rambagh Dham Trust and depicts Lord Shri Ram standing with a bow in one hand and showering his blessings with the other. An Ashok Vatika is also being constructed near the statue.

Ashok Vatika near the Lord Ram statue (ETV Bharat)

Amit Kumar, associated with Rambagh Dham Trust, said construction of the grand and divine statue of Lord Shri Ram, around 51 feet high, is nearing completion. The construction of the statue was started on May 31, 2023. "The statue is almost ready. Painting has started on it," he said, adding the statue will be unveiled by the Chief Minister soon. At present, the beautification of the Dham is going on. As soon as the work here is completed, the Chief Minister will unveil the statue, Kumar said.

History of Sambhal

Mythologically and historically, the history of Sambhal is linked to the Satya Yuga period. As per the Puranas, Lord Shri Kalki is slated take incarnation here. There are 68 pilgrimages and 19 wells in Sambhal apart from numerous historical heritages. The district administration is working on preserving all the religious and historical heritage sites.