A Peek Into The History Of This 500-Year-Old Raybari Durga Puja In West Bengal's Santipur

Nadia: Started during the Mughal period, the Durga Puja of Raybari in Shantipur of West Bengal's Nadia district is one of the ancient pujas of the state.

What began with a painting on a 'kulo' (winnowing tray) passed down five centuries with the descendants of the Ray family closely following all the age-old traditions and customs associated with the puja, worshipping Goddess Durga as the 'Kulomata'. What makes this ancient puja special is the story associated with it.

The Ray family originally hailed from Gaurbanga (present day Malda), where they were the zamindar. The Mughals levied heavy taxes on people and in order to get rid of that oppression, Gaurchand Ray, a descendant of Raybari, fled to Hooghly with his brother Chand Ray. Despite their huge property, the family fled empty-handed. Initially, they started living in Banshberia in Hooghly district and when the Mughals reached there, they fled to Guptipara. Later, Gaurchand Ray built a house in Bagachhara area of ​​Shantipur.

How did Raybari puja start?

A few decades after settling down in Shantipur, a woman, clad in a red bordered white saree, came to the Ray household one afternoon and asked for water. The homemaker asked the domestic help to hand her a glass of water. But the woman refused and asked for the 'gangajal' kept in a pitcher next to the deity. After the pitcher was handed over to her, she drank the 'gangajal' and left saying her children were waiting outside the house. Hearing this, the homemaker asked the maid to serve sweets and water to the children. However. the maid returned saying there was nobody outside.

That night the homemaker saw Goddess Durga in her dream. A woman in an iconic white saree with red border told her, "I came to your house but you did not recognise me." She then asked her to start her puja at house.

Durga Puja Begins In 'Kolu'

The homemaker said, "How can I worship you? With Durga Puja round the corner we don't have time to make arrangements nor financial condition. The Goddess told her that she will be satisfied even if the family worships her on a 'kulo'. So the first Durga Puja of the Raybari started on a winnowing fan. The Goddess here is thus called 'Kulomata Durga'.

Soon, Ray family got back its lost grandeur and started organising Durga Puja in a grand manner, worshipping the idol at its temple.

Kulomata Durga Worshipped Here

Unlike Goddess Durga being traditionally worshipped as Mahishasuramardini along with her entourage, the Raybari worships the Goddess as 'Kulmaata Durga' without her family in Shantipur. Also, the Ray family follows all the traditions associated with this ancient puja.

A 20-minute car ride from Shantipur railway station will lead one to the 'ekchala' temple of the Raybari. Here, Goddess Durga is worshipped in a simple form. The Raybari residence is adjacent to the temple.

Ancient Puja Rituals

The same rituals are being followed since the puja started 500 years ago. Panchami marks the beginning of the puja and it signifies arrival of the Goddess to earth. On this day, 'Anand Nadu', a traditional Bengali sweet, is prepared together by an odd-number of homemakers. That 'nadu' is offered to the idol every day as bhog. Another tradition involves offering double bael fruit to the Goddess.

From Saptami onwards, various types of vegetarian dishes are prepared and offered in bhog. This includes payes (kheer) and khichdi. On the ninth day, non-vegetarian bhog, including hilsa and bata fish, are offered. On Dashami, there is no Dadhi Karma but the idol is directly taken for 'niranjan'.

What Family Members Say?

According to Ujjwal Kumar Roy, a descendant of the Raybari, "After migration from Gaurbanga, our ancestors lost their zamindari and were pushed to destruction. Things slowly started changing after Durga Puja was started on a kulo. A temple was built for the Goddess."

Members of Raybari say that Goddess always fulfills the wishes of the devotees. Many childless couples have been blessed with children and families become prosperous by praying at the temple here. Thus, every year, a huge crowd of devotees flock to the puja organised by Raybari. Descendants, scattered across the country, come together during the five days of the puja to worship 'Kulomata Durga'.