Bengaluru: As India marks 50 years since the Emergency was imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975, Bengaluru’s Freedom Park stands as a powerful reminder of that turbulent time.

Everyone knows Bengaluru’s Freedom Park as the go-to site for protests and demonstrations — a space now claimed by political parties, activists, and citizens alike.

50 Years of Emergency: Bengaluru's Freedom Park - Once A Jail, Now A Symbol Of Resistance (PTI)

But few realise that this very ground was once home to the Bangalore Central Jail — a high-security prison built during British rule. Some of the country’s tallest political figures and activists were imprisoned here, not only during the freedom struggle but also during another defining moment in India’s democratic journey: the Emergency.

In Bengaluru, several prominent leaders from across party lines were imprisoned in the Bangalore Central Jail. Among them were L. K. Advani, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Ramakrishna Hegde, H. D. Deve Gowda, and Justice M. Rama Jois, along with noted activists such as Snehalata Reddy and Michael Fernandes.

“This jail was built during British rule. Our great leader, LK Advani ji, was imprisoned here during the Emergency when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister of India. Advani ji was protesting outside the Town Hall, and he, along with others, was arrested and jailed in the Bengaluru Central Jail. He was kept in Cell Number 15 – a small, high-security cell measuring just six feet, with a small toilet. He stayed there from 1975 to 1977,” said Gandasi Sadananda Swami, President of Freedom Park.

What was once a place of confinement now stands as a symbol of resistance, resilience, and remembrance. R. Ashok, now the Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka, was a student during the mid-70s. Recalling those days as among the darkest in Indian history, he shared how he was arrested during a protest and spent a month in jail.

R Ashok, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, said, "In 1975, Indira Gandhi put the nation under Emergency. The entire nation suffered. Many political leaders, judges, writers, and media people were in jail. I was 17–18 years old at the time. I was studying at PUC, so I also participated in this second freedom fight under Jai Prakash Narayan's leadership. I also protested near Yeshwanthpura Police Station against the Emergency. The police arrested me and tortured me."

BJP spokesperson S. Prakash, who was a student activist in the 1970s, recalls those days in Bengaluru — a time marked by tension, uncertainty, and the fear that gripped everyday life.

"I was not arrested during those days, but we were actively involved in other activities. Those dark days will always be remembered for the brutality the police committed and the way the Constitution was eroded by Mrs Gandhi. Many political leaders were arrested; some of my friends were also behind bars in those days. It was a very tense and fearful time under Indira Gandhi's regime. The police watch was prevailing, and they could arrest anyone on suspicion and put them behind bars," said S Prakash, BJP Spokesperson.

A section of the old jail structure still stands at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park — its solitary cells and crumbling walls bearing silent witness to a time when democracy was put on hold. From political stalwarts to student protesters, the voices of those once imprisoned here continue to echo — perhaps louder than ever, especially today. (With PTI inputs)