Faridabad: A 50-year-old mosque was demolished in the Jamai Colony of Faridabad district in Haryana on Tuesday, citing "illegal construction," officials said. The residents of the colony said that the matter was pending before the Supreme Court.

The team from the Municipal Corporation, accompanied by 250 police personnel, including 3 ACPs reached the colony on Tuesday morning and started demolishing buildings that were "illegally" constructed on government land. The 50-year-old Aqsa Mosque was also brought down during the process.

50-Year-Old Mosque Demolished Citing 'Illegal Construction' In Haryana's Faridabad; 'Court Case Pending,' Say Residents (ETV Bharat)

According to local resident Arman, the entire area was evacuated, and the police had told everyone not to come within 100 meters of the mosque until the action of the Municipal Corporation was completed and warned of a lathi charge in case anyone defied.

'Case Pending In Court'

Mushtaq, a resident of the colony, said the dispute regarding the ownership of the land where the mosque stood and the matter has been pending before the court for the last 20-25 years.

"The Badkhal village and the Municipal Corporation have staked claims for the land. When the Municipal Corporation team had come here earlier to build a boundary wall in its area, it was assured that the mosque would not be demolished. But today, suddenly, this mosque was targeted," he said.

Rakka, the former Sarpanch of the village said that out of a total of 600 to 700 yards of land, a mosque was built in 40×80 square yards, which was demolished today. "However, a committee of 17-18 people has also been formed from Badkhal village who are pleading this matter in the Supreme Court," he said.

Refuting the allegations, the Municipal Corporation said that the action is part of a normal procedure. "Structures built by illegally occupying government land in Jamai Colony were removed. This is not the first time that action has been taken here. This is a reserve forest area in which no construction can be done. Similar action will be taken against those who have occupied government land," said Satish Acharya, the Municipal Corporation's legal advisor.