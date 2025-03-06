50 Tourist Destinations In Uttarakhand To Be Developed Further: PM Narendra Modi

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): As many as 50 tourist destinations in Uttarakhand will be developed further to create jobs in the state, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a public gathering at Harsil, he said the land of Uttarakhand, known as Devbhoomi, is imbued with spiritual energy and blessed by the Char Dham and countless other sacred sites. He said it is by Maa Ganga's grace that he had the privilege of serving Uttarakhand for decades. “Maa Ganga's blessings guided me to Kashi, from, where I now serve as a Member of Parliament”, he said. The Prime Minister recalled his visit to Baba Kedarnath, where he had declared that, “this decade would be the decade of Uttarakhand”. He remarked that the strength behind those words came from Baba Kedarnath himself and highlighted that, with Baba Kedarnath's blessings, this vision is gradually becoming a reality.

The Prime Minister participated in the Winter Tourism Programme after flagging off a trek and bike rally at Harsil. He also performed pooja and darshan at the winter seat of Maa Ganga in Mukhwa. Diversifying and making the tourism sector a year-round activity is important and necessary for Uttarakhand”, said the Prime Minister, remarking that there should be no 'off season' in Uttarakhand, and tourism should thrive in every season. He mentioned that currently, tourism in the hills is seasonal, with a significant influx of tourists during March, April, May, and June. However, he said the number of tourists drops drastically afterward, leaving most hotels, resorts, and homestays vacant during winters. He pointed out that this imbalance leads to economic stagnation for a large part of the year in Uttarakhand and also poses challenges to the environment.

He said, “Our governments at the Centre and the state are working together to make Uttarakhand a developed state.” He highlighted the progress achieved in the last decade, including the Char Dham All-Weather Road, modern expressways, and the expansion of railways, air, and helicopter services in the state. He also mentioned that the Union Cabinet had recently approved the Kedarnath Ropeway Project and the Hemkund Ropeway Project. He noted that the Kedarnath Ropeway will reduce the travel time from 8-9 hours to approximately 30 minutes, making the journey more accessible, especially for the elderly and children.

Underlining the focus on developing eco-log huts, convention centres and helipad infrastructure in the hills, the Prime Minister said, “Tourism infrastructure is being newly developed in locations such as Timmer-Sain Mahadev, Mana village, and Jadung village”. He added that the Government has worked to ensure the erstwhile emptied villages of Mana and Jadung in 1962, have been restored. He noted that as a result, the number of tourists visiting Uttarakhand has increased significantly over the past decade. He shared that before 2014, an average of 18 lakh pilgrims visited the Char Dham Yatra annually, which has now risen to approximately 50 lakh pilgrims each year. The Prime Minister announced that this year’s budget includes provisions to develop 50 tourist destinations, granting hotels at these locations the status of infrastructure. He emphasized that this initiative will enhance facilities for tourists and promote local employment opportunities.