50 Students Fall Ill After Spoiled Midday Meal In Telangana's Narayanpet

Narayanpet: A spoiled midday meal at Maganur Zilla Parishad High School in Narayanpet district left 50 students ill on Wednesday, with several requiring hospitalisation. The incident has sparked widespread concern and prompted a high-level investigation.

The students, who ate their usual midday meal, began experiencing symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea shortly after. While some recovered after receiving first aid from a local primary health centre, 16 students were in critical condition and were taken to Maktal Hospital. Upon intervention by Maktal MLA Vakiti Srihari, they were shifted to Mahabubnagar General Hospital for advanced care. Doctors have since confirmed that all affected students are now stable.

The school principal stated that the exact cause of the food spoilage, whether it was the rice or eggs, remains unclear. However, parents expressed their outrage, alleging long-standing negligence in the midday meal program. They claimed that previous complaints about the quality of food were ignored, with teachers allegedly intimidating students into silence.

Vakiti Srihari MLA and DEO Abdul Ghani visited the school and met the affected students at Maktal Hospital. They assured parents that a thorough investigation would be conducted and strict action taken against those responsible for the lapse.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reacted strongly to the incident, directing the district collector to immediately investigate and suspend officials found negligent. He emphasised that there would be no compromise on the quality of nutrition provided to students. The CM also instructed the CMO to submit a detailed report on the incident and ensure the best possible treatment for the affected students.