50 Lakh Suffering As Central Agencies Not Cooperating With Drinking Water Projects, Alleges Mamata

Kolkata: Alleging that drinking water could not be supplied to over 50 lakh people in West Bengal because the central government agencies were "not granting permission" for laying pipelines on their land, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her government would seek legal steps if immediate sanctions are not received from those entities.

Expressing disgust over the "delay" in linking every household in the state with drinking water supply, she asked officials "not to heed any political leader" and to carry out the necessary work to complete the project diligently.

"The central government organisations are not cooperating and they are not granting permission (to lay pipelines on their land) because of which over 50 lakh people are not getting drinking water. I will request them to grant immediate permission so that drinking water can be supplied to these families," Banerjee alleged.

She held a meeting with senior officials of the Public Health and Engineering (PHE) Department, district magistrates, and police officers over the projects related to drinking water supply to households.

Banerjee claimed that the central government agencies like Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), the railways, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), BSNL, Air Force, and Eastern Coalfields (ECL) were "not granting permission leading to the delay in laying pipelines and start supplying drinking water to households".

"Because of DVC not granting permission, the highest number of 3,94,947 families were not getting water. I will ask the chief secretary to issue a letter and convene an official meeting in this connection. Talk to them and convince them to grant permission immediately or we will take legal action," she told officials.