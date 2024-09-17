ETV Bharat / state

50 Girl Students Taken Ill After Principal Makes Them Do 200 Daily Sit-Ups In Andhra College

At least 50 female students of APR Girls Junior College in Alluri Sitarama Raju district fell seriously ill after the principal allegedly made them do 100 to 200 sit-ups for three days. She allegedly punished the students for 'disobeying' her instructions. The local MLA has ordered a probe into the incident

Rampachodavaram (Andhra Pradesh): At least 50 female students of a government-run college in Alluri Sitarama Raju district fell seriously ill after its principal allegedly made them do 100 to 200 sit-ups for three consecutive days.

On Friday, the principal of APR Girls Junior College, PD Krishnakumari, allegedly issued the orders to punish the first-year and second-year students for 'disobeying' her instructions.

The girls, however, collapsed on Monday, the third day of punishment. The college authorities informed their parents, who shifted them to a local hospital. The parents alleged that the girls were 'unconscious' and complained of severe body and leg pain.

MLA ordered Probe

MLA from Rampachodavaram Assembly Constituency, Miriyala Shirishadevi, condemned the punishment, terming it a “heinous act." She said that such conduct by the head of the institution was uncalled for.

The legislator said that female students couldn’t be put to this punishment in the name of discipline. She has also ordered a thorough investigation into the incident and directed the police to complete the probe within the stipulated time so that the accused principal can be booked.

Meanwhile, ITDA Officer Katta Simhachalam has been asked to conduct an inquiry into the incident. She has already visited the hospital and recorded the statements from the girls.

