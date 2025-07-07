ETV Bharat / state

UPSRTC To Run Special Buses To Uttarakhand For Kanwariyas

As many as 40 buses will run from Noida to Haridwar and Rishikesh at a frequency of half-an-hour from July 10.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will run special buses to Haridwar and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand for the convenience of kanwariyas.
Published : July 7, 2025 at 10:23 PM IST

New Delhi/Noida: The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will run special buses to Haridwar and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand for the convenience of kanwariyas.

The buses will run from July 10 at an interval of half-an-hour from 5 am to 9 pm. As many as 40 buses will be put into service for the convenience of the kanwariyas while 10 have been kept in reserve. A help desk will be set up at Noida depot premises where information on the buses and others will be provided. The buses will have special facilities for women and the elderly.

Kanwariyas carry water from Haridwar and offer it at Lord Shiva temples during Sawan. Thousands of devotees from Noida including Delhi NCR go to Haridwar to collect water and the buses will be of immense help for them.

ARM, Noida Depot Rohtash Singh said kanwars longer than 12 feet and sharp objects like spears or tridents will not be allowed in the buses. The conductor in these buses will enquire about the health of elderly passengers, he said.

Singh said the drivers and conductors of the buses will be checked for alcohol consumption through breath analyser test.

