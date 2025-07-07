ETV Bharat / state

UPSRTC To Run Special Buses To Uttarakhand For Kanwariyas

New Delhi/Noida: The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will run special buses to Haridwar and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand for the convenience of kanwariyas.

The buses will run from July 10 at an interval of half-an-hour from 5 am to 9 pm. As many as 40 buses will be put into service for the convenience of the kanwariyas while 10 have been kept in reserve. A help desk will be set up at Noida depot premises where information on the buses and others will be provided. The buses will have special facilities for women and the elderly.

Kanwariyas carry water from Haridwar and offer it at Lord Shiva temples during Sawan. Thousands of devotees from Noida including Delhi NCR go to Haridwar to collect water and the buses will be of immense help for them.