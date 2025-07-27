5-Yr-Old Girl Dies, 2 Critical As BMW Hits Scooter In Noida

New Delhi/Noida: A five-year-old girl was killed and two men were critically injured when their scooter was hit by a BMW in Sector 20 area of Noida on Saturday night, police said. Two men have been arrested in this connection, they added.

Police said the mishap occurred while the trio was on their way to the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health in Sector 30. The victim, Aayat's, health condition had deteriorated and her father, Gul Mohammad, and Raja, residents of Sadarpur, were taking her to the hospital.

The impact of collision was so severe that Aayat died on the spot and Gul Mohammad and Raja, who were seriously injured, were taken to the Kailash Hospital, where they are stated to be in critical condition.

The BMW has been seized and its driver and a man in the passenger seat have been arrested. A thorough investigation has been launched into the incident, they added.

According to a senior officer of Sector 20 police station, a BMW with a Haryana number plate collided head-on with the scooter. The CCTV footage from the area are being analysed to ascertain as to how the collision occurred, he said. Visuals show that the BMW suffered extensive damage and the scooter was almost crushed, he added.

The official said that the BMW's driver and passenger were arrested on charges of rash driving and death by negligence. The arrested duo has been identified as Yash Sharma (22), resident of Sector 37 in Noida, and Abhishek Rawat (22) of Sector 70.

(With PTI inputs)

