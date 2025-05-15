5-Year-Old Raped By Landlord In Patna, Accused Arrested

Patna: A man was arrested for allegedly raping his tenant's five-year-old daughter in Patna on Thursday.

A case has been registered against the accused under POCSO Act in Shastri Nagar police station based on a complaint lodged by the minor's family. The accused is presently in judicial custody.

As per the family's complaint, the accused often called the girl to his room, where he allegedly sexually abused her. The incident came to light on Tuesday after her parents noticed some unusual changes in her and questioned her. The girl then narrated some recent instances when she went to the landlord's room and the shocked parents immediately filed a police complaint.

DSP Saket Kumar said a case of rape of a minor girl has come to light two days back. Police took immediate action and arrested the accused, he said adding, further investigation is underway. The girl's family has been living on rent at the accused's house in Shastri Nagar police station area for the last two years.

"It has been learnt that the girl was being raped for a long time, but due to fear she was not able to tell this to her family. The case is very sensitive and many stringent sections along with those of POCSO Act have been imposed on the accused. The girl's medical examination has also been completed," Kumar said.

Meanwhile the victim's father has demanded justice saying, he treated the accused as an elder brother and is shocked to know that he committed such a crime with their daughter. "The accused deliberately targeted my innocent daughter because he was aware of our family's financial condition and thought we would not be able to complain," the girl's father said.

Police are now preparing a chargesheet against the accused and the girl's statement along with her medical report will be presented as evidence, an official said.