ETV Bharat / state

5-Year-Old Girl Raped in Rajasthan's Alwar, Probe On

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

In a shocking incident, a man, who was residing in front of the house of the minor, raped the girl and fled when the victim's mother reached the spot after hearing her screams. The police registered a case based on a complaint lodged the victim's father. Later, they launched a man-hunt to nab the accused.

5-Year-Old Girl Raped in Rajasthan's Alwar, Probe On
Rajgarh police station (ETV Bharat)

Alwar (Rajasthan): A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Rajasthan’s Alwar, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the Rajgarh police station area of ​​the district, they said. A case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father. Rajgarh police station officer Ramjilal Meena said, “A case has been registered and an investigation into the incident is underway.”

“The victim's father has alleged that a person has been living in front of his house for the last two years. On Sunday morning, his daughter was playing outside the house. During this, the accused called his daughter on the pretext of giving her something and then took her with him.”

“The accused then allegedly raped the girl. Hearing the screams of the child, he mother reached the spot, where she found the accused in a suspicious state. The accused then fled the spot,” he added. The family members alleged that the accused used to teach the girl. A search operation is underway to nab the accused, police said.

Read More

  1. Rajasthan: Minor Girl Held Hostage, Raped Frequently By Neighbour In Churu
  2. RG Kar Incident: CBI Questions Close Aide of Arrested Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh
  3. Courts Cannot Be Instrument Of Fraud: SC; Orders CBI Probe In Case Implicating Nitish Katara Murder Witness

Alwar (Rajasthan): A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Rajasthan’s Alwar, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the Rajgarh police station area of ​​the district, they said. A case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father. Rajgarh police station officer Ramjilal Meena said, “A case has been registered and an investigation into the incident is underway.”

“The victim's father has alleged that a person has been living in front of his house for the last two years. On Sunday morning, his daughter was playing outside the house. During this, the accused called his daughter on the pretext of giving her something and then took her with him.”

“The accused then allegedly raped the girl. Hearing the screams of the child, he mother reached the spot, where she found the accused in a suspicious state. The accused then fled the spot,” he added. The family members alleged that the accused used to teach the girl. A search operation is underway to nab the accused, police said.

Read More

  1. Rajasthan: Minor Girl Held Hostage, Raped Frequently By Neighbour In Churu
  2. RG Kar Incident: CBI Questions Close Aide of Arrested Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh
  3. Courts Cannot Be Instrument Of Fraud: SC; Orders CBI Probe In Case Implicating Nitish Katara Murder Witness

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MINOR RAPED IN ALAWRALWAR MINOR RAPE CASERAPE CASEALWAR POLICE ACTION5 YEAR OLD GIRL RAPED IN RAJASTHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.