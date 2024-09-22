5-Year-Old Girl Raped in Rajasthan's Alwar, Probe On

Alwar (Rajasthan): A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Rajasthan’s Alwar, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the Rajgarh police station area of ​​the district, they said. A case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father. Rajgarh police station officer Ramjilal Meena said, “A case has been registered and an investigation into the incident is underway.”

“The victim's father has alleged that a person has been living in front of his house for the last two years. On Sunday morning, his daughter was playing outside the house. During this, the accused called his daughter on the pretext of giving her something and then took her with him.”

“The accused then allegedly raped the girl. Hearing the screams of the child, he mother reached the spot, where she found the accused in a suspicious state. The accused then fled the spot,” he added. The family members alleged that the accused used to teach the girl. A search operation is underway to nab the accused, police said.

Read More