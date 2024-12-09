Dausa: Five-Year-Old Child Falls Into Borewell; Rescue Operation Underway

Dausa: A five-year-old child fell into a borewell near his house on Monday in the Dausa district of Rajasthan, officials said.

They said that the incident occurred when the child Aryan Meena, son of one Jagdish Meena, was playing near his house in the Dhangi Dangda area of Khad village in Papadha area.

"Soon after receiving the information, a team of Rajasthan Police along with officials from the district administration including District Collector Devendra Kumar Yadav, Zilla Parishad CEO, Nangal Rajvatan DSP Charul Gupta, SDM Yashwant Meena, Police Officer Maliram reached the spot and the rescue operation started," officials said.

Dausa District Collector Devendra Kumar Yadav said that efforts are underway to rescue the child.

Dausa MLA DC Bairav also reached the spot and is overseeing the rescue operation, they said. Locals claimed that the child had fallen into the borewell, which is 300 deep and is struck at 150 feet.

It is understood that Aryan's keen are calling out his name so that he does not get frightened. Officials said that they had managed to reach the oxygen pipe to the child so that he would not have any difficulty breathing.

The district administration has also roped in a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for the rescue operation, officials said, adding that 10 JCBs have been pressed into service along with 10 tractors.

According to the information received, Aryan is the youngest child of Jagdish Meena. Jagdish has four boys and one girl.